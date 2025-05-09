Lazarus Episode 6: Eleina Infiltrates Religious Order; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The fifth Lazarus episode, ‘Pretty Vacant,’ the Lazarus team learns Delta Medical secretly transferred Hapna trial data to Skinner through audio files on SoundCloud. CEO Dr. Ahmed Rahman denies knowing Hapna’s risks but confirms it’s lethal as the original test subjects, monkeys, had died displaying star-like patterns in their eyes.

Axel proposes baiting Skinner by faking a cure announcement. During the staged event, elite hacker Popcorn Wizard hacks Delta Medicinal, exposing the cure as fake. Eleina traces her to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, but Popcorn Wizard escapes and later contacts Eleina, acknowledging her pursuit.

Lazarus Episode 6 will reveal Skinner’s past involvement with a spiritual commune, which also happens to be Eleina’s birthplace and the place she escaped from. Eleina and Leland will be seen returning to the same commune in disguise.

Here, she will wind up reuniting with her childhood friend, Hannah. The commune worships an AI entity named Naga as its leader, and the story is expected to uncover Naga’s true intentions and how they connect to Skinner’s broader plan involving Hapna.

Titled ‘Heaven Is A Place On Earth,’ Lazarus Episode 6 is set to air on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 11:45 PM JST. Due to global time differences, most international audiences will still be able to view the episode on the same day.

In Japan, it will be broadcast on Tokyo TV, Osaka TV, TV Aichi, Hokkaido TV, TV Setouchi, and TV Kyushu Broadcasting. Animax will begin airing Lazarus Episode 6 later in the month at 10:00 pm JST. International viewers can stream it via platforms like Toonami and Adult Swim.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

