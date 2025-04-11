Lazarus Episode 2: Axel And Team Face Foreign Forces; Recap, Release Date, Where to Stream, and More
Lazarus Episode 2 will see the Lazarus team set out to find the obscure Dr. Skinner, only to have their progress impeded by unknown foreigners. Don’t miss it; get the release date, recap, and more here.
The first Lazarus episode, titled ‘Goodbye Cruel World,’ began with Axel Gilberto being approached in prison by a woman named Hersch. She informs him that Dr. Skinner has reappeared after three years, revealing that his miracle drug, Hapuna, will kill users exactly three years after their first dose – starting in 30 days.
Axel refuses to cooperate and escapes during the global chaos. He is later captured by a team using an electroshock device. Upon awakening in an abandoned barbershop, Hersch contacts him remotely and informs him he’s now part of her Lazarus team.
Lazarus Episode 2 will follow Axel as he begins working with Lazarus, a team created to locate Dr. Skinner. Hacker Elena uncovers that Skinner had previously purchased a nuclear shelter. The group splits into two units to investigate the shelter and its sales company.
However, they are interrupted by mysterious, unidentified men of unknown nationality who suddenly appear. As confusion erupts and tensions escalate, the Lazarus team will be forced to confront these attackers while continuing their urgent search for Skinner.
Lazarus Episode 2, titled ‘Life in the Fast Lane,’ will be airing in Japan on April 13, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. The episode will be broadcast on Tokyo TV, Osaka TV, TV Aichi, Hokkaido TV, TV Setouchi, and TV Kyushu.
Animax will begin airing the episodes later, starting May 10, 2025, at 10 pm JST. For international viewers, Lazarus Episode 2 will be available through Toonami and Adult Swim, allowing global fans to keep up with the series shortly after its Japanese release.
