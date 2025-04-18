Lazarus Episode 3: Eleina's Past Gets Revealed; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Lazarus Episode 3 will likely focus on Eleina after her search was hacked into, with more details on her past revealed. Don’t miss it; get the release date, recap and more details here.
In ‘Life in the Fast Lane,’ Axel learns all Lazarus members wear tracking bracelets that burn if tampered with. He threatens Chris to escape, though Hersch refuses to disable it, forcing him to comply. Split into teams, Axel and Chris investigate a survival bunker Skinner bought, while Doug and Leland visit the manufacturer.
Both groups are ambushed by Russian and Mexican agents. The man inside the bunker is revealed to be Koboyashi, its actual owner. Meanwhile, Eleina’s facial recognition search for Skinner is compromised by digital manipulation.
Lazarus Episode 3 will likely introduce another lead related to Skinner’s whereabouts as the Lazarus team continues their mission. Eleina appears to be the unpredictable member of the group, so the episode may reveal critical details about her background and skills.
Additionally, more action is expected, potentially involving confrontations stemming from the previous ambushes or new threats emerging from the manipulated digital leads. This will only increase the pressure on the team as they struggle to find Skinner before time runs out.
Titled ‘Long Way from Home,’ Lazarus Episode 3 is set to drop on April 20, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. Despite global time zone differences, most international viewers will also be able to access the episode on the same day, with release times adjusted to individual time zones.
In Japan, the episode will be broadcast on networks such as Tokyo TV, Osaka TV, TV Aichi, Hokkaido TV, TV Setouchi, and TV Kyushu. Animax, however, will air Lazarus Episode 3 later, on May 10, 2025, at 10:00 pm JST. Internationally, fans can stream it on Toonami and Adult Swim.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
