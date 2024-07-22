Mission: Yozakura Family Anime Unveils New Cast; Plot, Release Window & More

Mission: Yozakura Family has begun the second half of its debut anime season for the summer of 2024. The series, which began in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, has already seen a massive fight for survival for the Yozakura Family. Episode 15 marks the beginning of this new arc, promising even larger fights and thrilling developments.

To celebrate, the anime has introduced a new opening theme, Secret Operation, performed by fripSide feat. Yoshino Nanjo. Additionally, two new cast members have been announced. The second half of the season is set to deliver even more exciting and action-packed content.

Mission: Yozakura Family new cast members

Hitsuji Gondaira's Mission: Yozakura Family anime has announced two new cast members and a credit-less opening video featuring the new theme song Secret Operation by fripSide featuring Yoshino Nanjō. The new opening debuted in the 16th episode on Sunday, 21 June.

The newly announced cast includes:

Misaki Kuno as Ai

Kōichi Yamadera as Momo Yozakura

The anime’s previous voice cast includes:

Reiji Kawashima as Taiyo Asano

Kaede Hondo as Mutsumi Yozakura

Katsuyuki Konishi as Kyoichiro Yozakura

Akari Kito as Futaba Yozakura

Kazuyuki Okitsu as Shinzou Yozakura

Aoi Yuuki as Shion Yozakura

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Kengo Yozakura and Goliath

Yumi Uchiyama as Nao Yozakura

Advertisement

The anime's staff also revealed a new character visual for Nanao Yozakura donning a white coat and a uniform. The reason for his body change will be revealed in a later episode. The anime premiered in Japan on April 7 on MBS, TBS, and 26 affiliate channels, with Disney streaming it on Hulu in the US and an English dub on Prime Video and Netflix in Japan.

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 16 will premiere on Sunday, July 21, 2024, at 1 a.m. PST. It will also be available for fans on Disney+ and Hulu. Japanese viewers can watch the series on AT-X, BS11, and other local networks. Following Makoto’s commander successfully infiltrating the mansion in the previous episode, Mission: Yozakura Family episode 16 will see Taiyo awaken his powers thanks to the Yozakura blood. The episode will also reveal the assailant’s identity and explain why they have a family ring.

Here is the global release date and time for the upcoming episode:

Advertisement

Sunday, July 21, 2024, at 5 p.m. JST

Sunday, July 21, 2024, at 4 a.m. EST

Sunday, July 21, 2024, at 9 a.m. GMT

Sunday, July 21, 2024, at 10 a.m. CET

Sunday, July 21, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. IST

Mission: Yozakura Family is directed by Mirai Minato, who is also overseeing the series' scripts. Mizuki Takahashi is responsible for character design and serves as the chief animation director, while Kōji Fujimoto and Osamu Sasaki composed the music. The anime premiered on April 7, 2024, on the Nichi-5 programming block across all JNN affiliates, including MBS and TBS, and is scheduled to run for two consecutive cours. The first opening song, Unmei-chan, is performed by Ikimonogakari, and the first ending song, Fam!, is performed by Chico.

What happened in Mission: Yozakura Family episode 15?

The story of Mission: Yozakura Family follows Taiyo Asano, a boy who lost his family in a car crash, leaving his childhood friend, Mutsumi Yozakura, as his only comfort in life. However, things change for Taiyo again when he discovers that his vice principal is not only the older brother of Mutsumi, but she also comes from a family of spies. After a fight involving the Yozakura family, Taiyo becomes Mutsumi's husband, and in order to protect her, he must become a spy himself.

Advertisement

Episode 15 of Mission: Yozakura Family continues with Shinzo's arrival, causing Taiyo to be overwhelmed with attacks. Nohmen threatens the hotel guests with a bomb, forcing Shinzo to continue his attacks. Taiyo, acting as a terrorist, helps chase people away, and they fall for his scheme. They attack Nohmen, but one Tanpopo member leaves Taiyo. Shinzo celebrates their victory, but finds Taiyo filled with bullet holes.

Elsewhere, Shinzo takes Taiyo to Nanao's lab and shares suspicions about Taiyo's attacker. However, a thousand Hazakura-powered thugs attempt to break into the mansion, with Goliath and the siblings beating some members. The commander uses Goliath as bait to gain access, and Taiyo's attacker has the previous Yozakura head ring. The episode ends with Kyoichiro confronting Taiyo.

The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Dragon Ball Daima To Hit Screens This Year? Here's What Report Says