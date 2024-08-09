My Hero Academia Creator Shares Insights on Heroes, Flaws, and New Movie

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia.

Chapter #430 marked the end of Kōhei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia. With over 100 million copies in circulation, there is no questioning how well the series did worldwide! Now with My Hero Academia: You’re Next set to release on October 11, 2024, in the United States, there seems to be no end to the franchise.

In a recent interview with ComicBook, Kōhei Horikoshi spoke greatly about how the series changed his life forever. With multiple spin-offs, series, anime films, and even video games, the mangaka still feels surreal about how well the franchise has done. The latest film follows the heroes taking down Dark Might and reclaiming All Might’s legacy. The mangaka likes the fact that many characters outside of Class A get to play important roles.

Talking about the series, Kōhei Horikoshi mentions that he never wrote the manga with a specific audience in mind. “I have heard about the popularity of this work overseas, but it doesn't quite feel real to me. When I started drawing this manga, I didn't necessarily have the readers abroad in mind and my attitude was rather "As long as I'm having fun drawing, that's all that matters," said the mangaka.

Kōhei Horikoshi mentions how Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man 2 was a huge inspiration. The scene in which he stops the train and passengers see his identity inspired him to depict even ordinary people as heroes. This hints at why Deku (Izuku Midoriya), who didn't have a Quirk to begin with, went on to become one of the most important heroes in the series.

Talking about flaws, Kōhei Horikoshi says that he was discouraged after his second serialization got canceled but kept pushing forward. “That is why I have drawn My Hero Academia with the intention of making it a story, which will encourage people who have made mistakes in the past or had their hearts broken to want to try again. The story ended up in that direction based on my experiences, but I'm sure everyone's been through a situation they regret,” said Horikoshi

The mangaka wanted the theme to resonate well with his readers and developed the storyline based on his feelings. He also mentions that he didn't try to force anything, so the character’s flaws were not deliberate. He also said that in the latest film, Mirio’s performance was his favorite. My Hero Academia manga did end in a full circle, but there is more to come. Stay tuned for news related to future projects on My Hero Academia!

