Pokémon Horizons Part 4 Sets November 2024 Release; All We Know So Far

Netflix has announced the release date for part 4 of Pokémon Horizons: The Series, currently in its first season. The Japanese dub is ahead by a few episodes. The official English dub will be released later this year. The Anime News Network reported that new episodes will be available on November 22. The show is currently in its third story arc, Terastal Debut, in Japan.

Pokémon Horizons: The Series, announced in 2022, follows Ash Ketchum's Pokémon journey. It premiered in Japan in April 2023 and an English dub in March 2024. The show features new characters and Ikue Otani reprises her role as Pikachu, a different iteration of the iconic Pokémon called Captain Pikachu. The English dub features Alejandra Reynoso, Anjali Kunapaneni, and Crispin Freeman.

New episodes of Pokemon Horizons: The Series are now releasing in Japan on a weekly basis, and have been releasing on a quarterly schedule with Netflix. There are currently three parts available to watch with the streaming service with 34 episodes available in total, and the third part released earlier this month, with the English dub option being the only one available. As for what to expect from this newest era of the Pokemon anime without Ash as the central character, The Pokemon Company teases Pokemon Horizons: The Series as such:

"A new adventure is beginning within the wide world of Pokémon! Arriving at Indigo Academy, a girl named Liko receives her first partner Pokémon, Sprigatito. But she soon finds herself pursued by the Explorers, a mysterious group that's determined to take the pendant necklace she wears. Liko isn't on her own, though, as Friede, Captain Pikachu, and the other Rising Volt Tacklers offer her protection aboard their airship. Meanwhile, a boy named Roy dreams of becoming a Pokémon Trainer, unaware of the secret hiding within the Ancient Poké Ball he carries. As Liko, Roy, and the Rising Volt Tacklers set sail for new horizons, what kind of discoveries await?"

The series features dual protagonists Liko and Roy, who join together with a group of adventurers known as the Rising Volt Tacklers and set out to travel the Pokémon world with them, visiting various regions introduced in the core series from Kanto to Paldea. Liko also finds herself targeted by the mysterious Explorers organization, which is after her equally mysterious pendant.

During the series, Dot, another member of the Rising Volt Tacklers, joins the group of main characters and begins traveling with Liko and Roy as they enroll in Naranja Academy to learn to use the Terastal phenomenon. For the first time in Pokémon anime history, Pokémon Horizons: The Series features an all-new cast of characters and a more linear plot without many ties to previous anime series.

Pokémon, a Japanese media franchise, began in 1996 as a video game for Nintendo Game Boy. An anime series followed in 2000, focusing on Ash Ketchum, a 10-year-old boy with dreams of becoming a Pokémon master, and his partner Pikachu. The Pokémon Company has released various installments and spin-offs for every Nintendo handheld console.

The anime series would release new seasons, featuring Ash exploring new locations and releasing films featuring legendary or mythical Pokémon. The first film, released in 1999, received an average audience score of 75 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Ash's final journey was aired in 2022, with the Masters Eight story arc. The episode was broadcasted in Tokyo, treating Ash's final battle as a sporting event. The show ended 25 years ago, but it continued with a fresh face of characters.

