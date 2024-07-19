Sakamoto Days Chapter 175 Spoilers Out: Uzuki Makes His First Kill As Akao Breathes Her Last; DEETS

As fans anticipate the upcoming chapter to reveal how Uzuki and Akao confront their respective missions, the Sakamoto Days Chapter 175 spoilers have been released. For those unable to wait for the official release to find out what happens next, here’s everything we’ve gleaned from the spoilers online.

According to the Sakamoto Days Chapter 175 spoilers out online, the upcoming chapter will either be titled Business or Industry, depending on the translation. The chapter opens with the pre-dawn sky, casting a somber mood over Uzuki, who is already positioned at the designated meeting point. Asaki’s directive to eliminate an armed assassin at 5 AM echoes in his mind.

Despite a moment of hesitation, Uzuki steels his resolve by thinking about the lives of his friends that depend on his success. Meanwhile, Akao finds herself on an unfamiliar road in a vehicle, with the driver cryptically stating it is the Chairman’s order. Suddenly, Akao’s instincts alert her to danger, prompting her to shout for the driver to stop.

Before he can react, the car's tires are attacked. Akao springs out but is caught off guard as the hooded assailant jumps her, forcefully kicking her into an abandoned building. The assailant draws a weapon and attacks her, but she dodges in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 175 spoilers, attacking the man’s face.

She catches a glimpse of the assailant’s eyes and freezes upon recognizing Uzuki Kei. The shock renders Akao momentarily defenseless, and in that split second, Uzuki's blade pierces her heart. As her hood falls, Uzuki is left stunned, unable to believe his eyes as he recognizes Akao. With her last breath, Akao utters her final words: "I wanted to protect it... so that kind people could remain kind."

As she dies, Asaki appears behind Uzuki, his voice cold and unfeeling: "You have no right to mourn, Uzuki. This is the price of your foolishness. Abandon all hope of peace; you cannot escape this world." Uzuki gently covers Akao with his coat in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 175 spoilers, standing silently in mourning.

Sakamoto Tarou then arrives, glaring at Uzuki, and what follows seems to be more of Asaki's elaborate plan. After having been nearly killed by Sakamoto, Uzuki was able to miraculously survive death due to his body having the rare condition known as Situs inversus.

This is a congenital condition where his internal organs are mirrored from their normal positions, a condition that only occurs in 1 in 10,000-20,000 people. Having secured his survival, Uzuki is left battered and defeated, slowly making his way back to the orphanage in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 175 spoilers.

Along his journey, he encounters a range of reactions from bystanders — indifference, curiosity, pity. Through these interactions, Uzuki realizes that only Akao has ever truly extended a hand to help him. Tormented by questions and guilt, Uzuki wonders why Akao had to die while someone like Asaki remains free.

He is haunted by thoughts of the people Akao wanted to protect in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 175 spoilers. His gaze hardens, signaling the emergence of a new persona within him. Determined to change the world, Uzuki’s will burns brightly as he approaches the Al-Kamar orphanage.

With a fierce doggedness, he storms inside, single-handedly taking down all the armed guards with a chain whip. Having liberated his friends, Uzuki vows to build a new future from the ashes of his past. The Sakamoto Days Chapter 175 spoilers end with a shot of Team X, as Uzuki thinks to himself that everything fell into place when he destroyed everything.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.