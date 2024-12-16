The Fall Of The Elves In Black Clover EXPLAINED: Zagred's Scheme And Its Lasting Impact

In Black Clover, the tragic massacre of the Elf tribe was a pivotal event orchestrated by the devil Zagred, who sought to corrupt Licht’s four-leaf grimoire into a five-leaf clover grimoire. This transformation would allow him to possess Licht by turning him into a dark elf.

Zagred’s ultimate goal was to manifest himself in the living world by taking over a dark elf or summoning his body from the underworld using magic stones. He manipulated the royals, leading to the betrayal and destruction of the Elf tribe during Licht and Tetia’s wedding.

In the process, Licht’s grimoire was corrupted. Keep reading to find out the process through which Zagred brought about the elves’ demise in Black Clover and more.

Zagred's plan and its execution in Black Clover

Zagred possessed a minister's body to achieve his goal, inciting royal prejudice against the elves. At the wedding, Licht's tribe was massacred, leaving Licht in despair and transforming his four-leaf clover grimoire into a five-leaf version.

This grimoire was intended to turn Licht into a dark elf, but Licht resisted, transforming into a demon instead. Lumiere eventually defeated him in Black Clover, and Secre Swallowtail sealed Zagred away before he could claim the grimoire.

However, Zagred managed to use the magic stones to cast a spell that suspended the elves' souls for reincarnation. Centuries later, Zagred possessed Ronne's body and used the magic stones to summon his original form.

Black Clover: The legacy of Zagred

Zagred’s motivations were rooted in his desire to manifest in the living world, where he could wreak havoc, and Zagred’s cruelty and manipulations wound up reshaping Black Clover’s events and characters.

Without Zagred’s interference, the Clover Kingdom might have integrated the Elf tribe, reshaping its history and power dynamics. The massacre also indirectly set up several central developments, including Asta and Liebe obtaining Licht’s five-leaf grimoire and swords.

Secre Swallowtail’s extended life also allowed her to play a pivotal role in the story, aiding the Black Bulls five centuries later. Zagred’s actions not only devastated the Elf tribe but also led to the rise of the Wizard Kings and the redefinition of power within the Clover Kingdom.

His sadistic schemes, though ultimately foiled, left lasting scars that shaped the paths of Black Clover’s protagonists and the world they inhabit.

