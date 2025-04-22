The Too-Perfect Saint Episode 4: Mia Begins Her Revenge; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The last episode of The Too-Perfect Saint, titled ‘Our First Date,’ saw Osvalt give Philia a tour of Almburg. When he asked about her personal interests, she was left confused, as her previous duty-bound life never allowed for such things. Philia theorized that the Demon Realm was nearing the surface, mirroring events from 400 years ago when Arch-Saint Fianna stopped Asmodeus.

Expecting dismissal, she was surprised when Osvalt funded military preparations and supported her Great Purification Circle plan, even if it restricted her. In Girtonia, Mia uncovered Julius' betrayal and accepted his proposal, all the while planning to destroy him from within.

The Too-Perfect Saint Episode 4 will likely follow Philia and Osvalt as they strengthen Almburg’s defenses against a growing threat of monsters and potential demonic forces. With the Great Purification Circle in place, their cooperation may deepen while Almburg prepares for battle.

Meanwhile, in Girtonia, Mia’s discovery of her family's treachery has sparked the beginning of her vengeance. Her engagement to Julius will allow her to strike them from inside the palace, manipulating events to expose and ruin everyone involved in Philia’s betrayal.

Titled ‘Feelings Entrusted,’ The Too-Perfect Saint Episode 4 will premiere on Japanese streaming platforms such as ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Anime Hodai on Wednesday, April 24, 2025, at 12 am JST. Crunchyroll will also stream the episode globally from that date.

The Japanese TV broadcast of The Too-Perfect Saint Episode 4 will follow on Thursday, May 1, 2025, beginning at 12 am JST. The episode will first air on TV Tokyo, with later showings on TV Aichi, AT-X, and BS Asahi through May 2.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

