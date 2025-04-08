The Too-Perfect Saint Episode 2: Philia Reaches Parnacorta; Recap, Release Date, Where to Stream, and More

The first episode of The Too-Perfect Saint, titled ‘The Saint Who Never Smiled,’ introduced a monster-plagued world that required Saints to protect humanity using holy magic. Philia Adenauer, Girtonia's strongest Saint, is admired for her power but feared due to her inability to smile.

Her younger sister, Mia, is adored for her charm and is favored by their parents. Philia’s fiancé, Prince Julius, schemed with her parents to replace her with Mia and secretly sold Philia to Parnacorta. Heartbroken, Philia left without seeing Mia. At Parnacorta's border, instead of mistreatment, she was welcomed royally by its prince.

The Too-Perfect Saint Episode 2 will focus on Philia adjusting to life in Parnacorta, where she encounters genuine kindness and dignity—experiences long denied to her. As she explores this foreign kingdom, she may begin questioning her worth beyond duty.

The episode will reveal how she reacts to being treated with respect for the first time in her life, while hints of political and emotional developments slowly begin to surface. Philia’s absence from Girtonia will also begin having its effects, with the people slowly beginning to realize what they threw away.

Titled ‘Welcome to Parnacorta,’ The Too-Perfect Saint Episode 2 will first be released on streaming platforms on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at 12 am JST. In Japan, it will premiere on Japanese platforms such as ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Anime Hodai.

Globally, The Too-Perfect Saint Episode 2 will be available on Crunchyroll. The Japanese TV broadcast will then begin on April 17, 2025. The episode will first air on TV Tokyo at 12 am JST, followed by TV Aichi, BS Asahi and AT-X at varying intervals.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.