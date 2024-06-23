Tower of God Season 2 Unveils New Trailer; Release Date, Plot And More to Know

Crunchyroll has released an extended PV trailer for the second season of Tower of God, featuring the opening theme Rise Up by NiziU. The second season is set to air in Japan on July 7, 2024. The trailer includes footage from IGN's commercial, the new opening theme, and scenes from season two.

Tower of God[a] is a South Korean manhwa released as a webtoon written and illustrated by S.I.U. It has been serialized in Naver Corporation's webtoon platform Naver Webtoon since June 2010, with the individual chapters collected and published by Young Com in 15 volumes as of May 2024. Tower of God received official English translations by Line Webtoon beginning in July 2014.

Tower of God season 2: New trailer and cast

Tower of God is set to return for Season 2 of the anime, with a new trailer released for the upcoming Summer premiere. As the Summer 2024 anime schedule approaches, there will be a new wave of franchises returning for new episodes, including Tower of God, which will return four years after its first season's conclusion. This will kick off a new arc and introduce many new faces.

Tower of God Season 2 will adapt the Return of the Prince arc from S.I.U.'s original webcomic, taking place six years after the first season. This timely return for the anime promises fans a long-awaited continuation. The new season's trailer features the opening theme "RISE UP" performed by NiziU, showcasing the best look yet.

Tower of God Season 2 will be premiering on July 7 in Japan and streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

The previously announced staff and cast include:

Chief Director: Kazuyoshi Takeuchi

Director: Akira Suzuki

Series Composition: Erika Yoshida

Script: Erika Yoshida, Takeshi Miyamoto, Riuji Yoshizaki

Character Design: Miho Tanino, Seigo Kitazawa, Isamatsu Kashima

Chief Animation Director: Seigo Kitazawa

Art Director: Yusuke Ikeda

Art Designer: Akihiro Hirasawa

Color Setting: Reiko Sekine

Director of Photography: Anna Tomisaki

Editor: Yukie Oikawa

Sound Director: Takayuki Yamaguchi

Music: Kevin Penkin

Animation Production: The Answerstudio

Jue Viole Grace voiced by Taichi Ichikawa

Rachel voiced by Saori Hayami

Khun Aguero Agnis voiced by Nobuhiko Okamoto

Ja Wangnan voiced by Yuma Uchida

Yeon Yihwa voiced by Sayumi Watanabe

Yeo Goseng voiced by Yu Shimamura

Yeo Minseng voiced by Saki Miyashita

Kang Horyang voiced by Kenichirou Matsuda

Hon Akraptor voiced by Kento Shiraishi

Prince voiced by Kengo Kawanishi

Nia voiced by Natsuko Abe

Rai voiced by Naoki Irie

Crunchyroll is streaming the first season of Tower of God and describes the main synopsis as: "Reach the top, and everything will be yours. At the top of the tower exists everything in this world, and all of it can be yours. You can become a god. This is the story of the beginning and the end of Rachel, the girl who climbed the tower so she could see the stars, and Bam, the boy who needed nothing but her."

Crunchyroll describes the Tower of God Season 2: "Ja Wangnan can’t seem to pass the 20th floor. Even after failing time and time again, he refuses to give up. On his journey, he meets a mysterious and powerful character named Viole. Wangnan invites Viole to join his team of Regulars. Their journey continues with new challenges at every turn."

A brief about Tower of God

Tower of God centers around a boy named Twenty-Fifth Bam. It is notable that in Korea 'Bam' can mean 'Night' or 'Chestnut'. He has spent most of his life trapped beneath a vast and mysterious Tower, with only his close friend, Rachel, to keep him company.

When Rachel enters the Tower, Bam is devastated. Somehow, Bam manages to open the door to the Tower. Now, he will go any distance to see Rachel again even if it means dying. When he enters the Tower, he meets allies that will help him up the tower.

Tower of God has been consistent with its webcomic, so readers haven't had any gaps with the series. Created in June 2010, SIU (Lee Jong Hui) brought Tower of God to Naver Webtoon to great acclaim. The series is ongoing, and thanks to the global reach of Webtoon, Tower of God is recognized as one of the service's most popular.

Apart from its anime, Tower of God has plenty of merchandise deals across Asia, and the webcomic has inspired several mobile games. So really, its anime comeback feels rather overdue.

