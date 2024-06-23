Wind Breaker Episode 13: Release Date, Where To Watch, And More

This article contains spoilers from Wind Breaker anime and manga

The latest episode of Wind Breaker showed us how Sakura became the class representative of his class and also met the second-year class rep. With the next and 13th episode of Wind Breaker being the last one of its first season, fans are excited to meet some new characters.

The next episode will possibly introduce us to the three other Heavenly Kings of Bofurin as we have already met Toma Hiragi. The episode might also delve some more into the character of Anzai, Sakura’s classmate who was injured in the last episode. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of Wind Breaker.

Wind Breaker episode 13 release date, streaming details, and more

The 13th episode of the Wind Breaker anime, which is based on Satoru Nii’s manga of the same name, is going to air on several Japanese networks on June 28, 2024, Friday, at 12:26 a.m. JST. Due to time differences, the episode will be available in different countries at different times.

International audiences will be able to watch the upcoming episode of Wind Breaker on Crunchyroll with a subscription. Other than the English dubbed and subbed versions, Crunchyroll will also be streaming the episode in French, German, Brazilian Portuguese, and Latin American Spanish dubs.

From what we saw in the 12th episode of Wind Breaker, episode 13 will introduce the four Heavenly Kings of Bofurin. These are the four students who are immediately under Umemiya in the Bofurin hierarchy and lead their own factions.

We have already met Toma Hiragi, who is the leader of Toman, the faction Sakura and the rest of his classmates are in. We will also meet the other three Heavenly Kings soon, especially Tsubakino, who is one of the most important and interesting characters in the series.

The reason behind the impromptu meeting will also be explained. We might also get a glimpse into Anzai’s life, as he will be a big part of the next arc of Wind Breaker.

Wind Breaker episode 12 recap

The 12th episode of the Wind Breaker anime began where the last one had left off with Suo telling the second years that he would like Sakura to be their class rep/ grade captain. Despite Sakura’s protest, the rest of his classmates including Nirei, Kiryu, and Tsugeura support Nirei and end up choosing Sakura as the class rep.

When Sakura tries to protest again, one of the second-year students who was silent the whole time starts to yell at him and says that choosing a grade captain should not take this much time and Sakura should do it because his classmates want him to. The yelling second-year turns out to be Ren Kaji, the second-year grade captain.

Happy with Sakura being the grade captain, Nirei and Suo volunteer to be his vice captains and Nirei starts a group chat with everyone in the class and also gets the contact details of the three second-year students. Sakura, Suo, and Nirei then go on a patrol with Ren Kaji where they meet an old woman who asks for Kaji’s help finding someone called Lisa who has gone missing.

Kaji tells the old woman to go home and that they will take care of it before telling his vice captain Yuto Kusumi to take care of it. The first years then find out that Lisa is not a child but a cat. Sakura performs some impressive stunts to chase the cat down, but in the end, is unable to catch it.

Just as the cat jumps off a bridge and into a river, Sakura sees a shadow jump off into the water from behind him and realizes it is Ren. Before he had thought that Ren was only delegating tasks, but after seeing this, he went ahead to him to ask for advice. Ren told him that he also became a grade captain because his friends wanted him to and he wants to be someone who the others can depend on, just as he depends on them.

The next day, Sakura goes to Kotoha’s cafe after a sleepless night of thinking about his new role. Kotoha advises him to learn the names of his classmates and use them to feel closer to them. Sakura asks Nirei for help as he is someone who knows pretty much everyone in the school. While telling Sakura the names of everyone in the class, Nirei and the other noticed that their classmate Anzai had some wounds on his face.

However, an announcement calls all the grade captains and their vice-captains to the roof for a meeting. When Sakura, Suo, and Nirei reach the roof, they see Umemiya and the Four Heavenly Kings of Bofurin, who will probably be introduced in the next episode.

