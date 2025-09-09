Armaan Malik hangs out with ATEEZ’s Yunho, new collaboration song in works? Here’s what we know

The crossover we didn’t expect but definitely needed! Indian singer Armaan Malik recently shared updates from his time visiting the US for a brand event. However, what his 14 million Instagram followers did not expect was to see him hanging out with a K-pop star. Sharing a rundown of his day in San Francisco, the singer was seen taking a photo with Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, and soon after, a surprise photo was dropped starring ATEEZ member Yunho. An avid K-pop listener, Armaan Malik seems to have found his people at the event. The two were seen posing for the camera, raising our expectations for an upcoming collaboration release.

Advertisement

A new K-pop and Indian collab in the making? Armaan Malik and ATEEZ’s Yunho’s latest meeting has our hopes raised high

Armaan Malik and Yunho were caught being candid in another photo shared on the former’s Instagram stories, with them grinning and making a V sign at the camera. Both acts are extremely popular, and we could totally see a new track blending both their tricks working out for the best possible outcome. ATEEZ’s self-production and unique sound have made them a phenomenon in the West, and their desi fanbase is growing faster than ever. On the other hand, Armaan Malik is known to be a fan of K-pop music, having previously worked with Eric Nam to drop Echo alongside EDM star KSHMR back in 2021. He has been open about his liking for EXO’s Chen and often takes the fans’ recommendations for new Korean music to check out.

Advertisement

His entry in the K-pop world was through the 1st generation boy group Shinhwa, and since then, there has been no looking back for the Indian star. Often communicating with his fans via his social media, especially his X account, he has expressed his liking for Stray Kids among other boy groups. This meeting with Yunho will surely broaden his spectrum further, and we’re hoping a collaboration will soon turn into a reality.

ALSO READ: ATEEZ's Hongjoong samples fan's 'how was the show' viral moment for solo track NO1, know what it is about