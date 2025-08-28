Daboo Malik says Anu Malik and Armaan Malik's fame 'overshadowed' son Amaal Malik's hard work: 'Not having an identity...’

Bigg Boss has returned to the digital screens with season 19, and Amaal Malik is one of the contestants to enter the controversial house. Amid the buzz around the musician, his father, Daboo Malik, broke the silence over Amaal’s participation.

The Phir Kabhi crooner shared the stage with Salman Khan on the premiere night and later stepped in, following his headline-making remarks about cutting ties with his family members.

While sitting down for an interview, Daboo Malik shared that Bigg Boss is more than just a show for his son.

He went on to claim that Anu Malik and Armaan Malik’s fame overshadowed Amaal’s hard work in the industry.

Daboo Malik on son Amaal Malik’s Bigg Boss participation

In a conversation with NDTV, Daboo Malik shared that while in his generation, Anu Malik went on to gain fame through his music, the new generation had Armaan Malik leading the way. He added, “Amaal, with his great music and hard work, was not becoming the face. From the same family, suddenly one becomes a star like Armaan. And it always happens because a singer becomes more popular than a composer.”

Further, referring to Amaal’s reason for participating in the reality show, Malik said, "I think the feeling of not having an identity was a setback. In his heart, Amaal wants to be a star. And I hope this journey on a national platform will fulfill his dreams.”

Daboo claimed that his son being in the controversial house is expected to be fruitful for him. "Bigg Boss will give him that popularity, the face value, and the identity that 'Here he is—the man who created the music.'"

Elsewhere in the conversation, the father of two spoke about Amaal Malik’s post about his depression and mental health. While the composer had accused his parents of not being supportive enough.

Daboo said, "It was over a period of time—many things over time affected him. At a spark of a moment, he felt like, 'I need to tell the world what I am going through.' So he posted on social media that he didn't want to do anything with the family, that we were not understanding him. It was a cumulative effect of so many things that transpired in his life.”

Malik stated that Amaal’s brother was quite supportive of him.

As for Bigg Boss, the musician-composer is playing well while sharing the house with others like Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, and Tanya Mittal, among others.

