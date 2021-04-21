Big Hit Music responds to the viral predictions of BTS enlisting in 2022

A financial analyst from Leading Investment and Securities is predicting that the BTS members will enlist in the military together by mid-2022. Read on to find out.

The mandatory military service in South Korea is a matter of pride, as well as responsibility for Korean male citizens and idols, know that too! K-pop idols plan their careers in such a way that they enlist in the military only when they have completed all their work and promotions. It is planned in a way that it doesn't affect their careers much and they return sooner than fans miss them. BTS' military service is a huge topic of debate amongst Korean netizens and every couple of months the issue comes to light.

Recently, a financial analyst from Leading Investment and Securities predicted that BTS members will enlist in the military together by mid-2022. Yoo Seong Man revealed that he has been doing extensive research on HYBE and released his analysis report. He revealed that BTS members will produce enough content before they enlist in the military. Also, new additions to the HYBE family like SEVENTEEN, NU'EST, TXT, ENHYPEN and GFRIEND will fill in when BTS members will be unavailable. In addition to that, international artists like Justin Beiber and Ariana Grande are strong contenders to fill the missing space too.

Big Hit Music responded to the viral predictions by Mr Yoo and shared a simple statement that they have nothing else to say beyond what BTS members have shared previously.

ALSO READ: BTS' V teases a short acoustic track on Twitter, Is KTH1 coming sooner than we thought?

What are your thoughts on the prediction? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :Big Hit Entertainment

Share your comment ×