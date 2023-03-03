BLACKPINK’s Lisa to be the ambassador of Rihanna’s upcoming project FentyXPuma? Find Out

On March 3, some eagle-eyed fans saw that Fenty Beauty’s global make-up artist Priscilla Ono followed BLACKPINK’s Lisa on Instagram and people think BLACKPINK’s Lisa may be the new ambassador for Rihanna’s new project.

Lisa, a member of girl group BLACKPINK, has surpassed 89 million followers on Instagram. On March 1st, Lisa's official Instagram account exceeded 89.22 million followers. Lisa's breakthrough of 89 million followers this time corresponds to the first place among all K-pop artists and domestic celebrities, and is the third highest among Asian celebrities. According to Guinness World Records (hereinafter referred to as Guinness), Lisa set a world record for 'the most followers on Instagram by a K-pop artist'.

Lisa bought a detached house with 1 basement floor and 2 floors above ground (total floor area: 689.22㎡, 208.48 pyeong) in Seongbuk-dong, Seoul in July last year for 7.5 billion won. The house is where Jang Seon Yoon, executive director of Lotte New York Palace, purchased the land in 2014 and built a detached house in 2016, where they have lived for 7 years. It is said that Lisa signed a contract for this detached house in July of last year and paid the balance early this year. Seongbuk-dong is a representative traditional wealthy village where the first generation of chaebols lived.

Lisa’s achievements:

BLACKPINK member Lisa is writing a new record while showing her long-running power on Spotify. According to the Spotify K-Pop Global Chart released on the 27th (local time), Lisa's 'MONEY' was ranked 17th and 'LALISA' was ranked 52nd. As a result, 'MONEY' and 'LALISA' maintained their chart-in on the Spotify K-Pop Global Chart for 70 consecutive weeks.

BLACKPINK, which is currently on a world tour, has confirmed an additional concert thanks to the explosive support of fans in Bangkok, Thailand, Lisa's hometown. According to YG Entertainment, this Bangkok Encore concert will be held at Rajamangala National Stadium, the largest venue in Thailand. In other words, they have kept their promise with fans in meaningful places where world-renowned artists such as Lady Gaga, One Direction, and Coldplay have left their footprints. In addition, additional performances in cities other than Bangkok are expected. The poster, which was released on this day, has the Thai performance schedule and the phrase 'AND MORE' engraved on it, raising the curiosity of fans around the world.

ALSO READ: Sneak a peek at BLACKPINK’s latest fashion adventures featuring BLACKPINK’s Rose, Lisa and Jisoo

Advertisement