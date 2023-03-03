Sneak a peek at BLACKPINK’s latest fashion adventures featuring BLACKPINK’s Rose, Lisa and Jisoo

BLACKPINK members are four of K-Pop’s most popular artists today. While the girls have blessed their fans with some phenomenal music in the last few years, their talents are not limited to the world of music. Every single member of BLACKPINK is a fashion icon herself. There is a reason luxury fashion houses think that BLACKPINK members can best represent their brand. While Rose and Jisoo represent YSL and Dior respectively, Lisa and Jennie are ambassadors for Celine and Chanel.

BLACKPINK’s popularity, the girls’ spotless image as public figures and their chic sense of style are some of the many reasons that make them just the right choice to become the face of some of the most well-renowned fashion houses. 2023 has been quite an eventful year for BLACKPINK. While Lisa kicked off her year with a Celine’s Winter Fashion Show in Paris, Jisoo attended Dior’s Winter Fashion Show and Rose marked the advent of 2023 by attending Saint Laurent’s Paris Fashion Week Show.

Jisoo was initially the local ambassador of Dior Beauty. The BLACKPINK member later became the brand’s global ambassador in 2021. Jisoo attended Dior’s fashion show yesterday in a vibrant, purple dress. Unsurprisingly, Jisoo became the highlight of the show. Her bright dress was brilliantly complemented by her minimalistic hairstyle, makeup and accessories.

Rose at the the Saint Laurent Show

She became a face of the brand in July, 2020. The star has since never shied away from flaunting her YSL accessories at multiple events. Rose’s sense of style and her overall image was in direct alignment with YSL’s chic brand image. Rose was recently seen at Saint Laurent’s Paris Fashion Week show where she effortlessly sported a chic leather trench.

Lisa at Celine’s fall 2023 menswear show

Lisa became the brand ambassador of French Fashion house Celine in 2020. Celine as a brand is known for its comfy designs. BLACKPINK’s Lisa is someone who can rock the simplest of clothes and has her usual aesthetic leaning towards sporty. Lisa was recently seen attending Celine’s Fall 2023 Menswear Show in a mind-blowing punk, all-black outfit.

