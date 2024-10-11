Ajay Devgn’s Singham to re-release in cinemas ahead of Singham Again’s arrival on Diwali; Rohit Shetty says, ‘Experience how it all began’

Ajay Devgn is currently gearing up for the Diwali release of his highly anticipated movie Singham Again. It is the fifth installment in the Cop Universe and the next part of the Singham franchise. The trailer of the movie featuring the stellar cast was launched recently. Now, filmmaker Rohit Shetty has announced the re-release of Singham in cinemas on October 18. He asked the fans to ‘experience how it all began.’

Today, October 11, 2024, Rohit Shetty took to Instagram and shared a poster of the 2011 film Singham featuring Ajay Devgn. The poster said, “Re-releasing in cinemas 18th October.” This gives the fans a chance to witness the high-octane action and drama once again as they prepare for the arrival of Singham Again.

The caption read, “BEFORE HE COMES WITH HIS FULL FORCE ON DIWALI! Experience how it all began again. Experience the mass again. Experience the euphoria again. Experience SINGHAM once more before SINGHAM AGAIN! Re-Releasing in cinemas on 18th October.”

Have a look at the post!

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement. One person said, “What a good news.. Cant wait to watch singham in big screen,” while another wrote, “Was badly waiting for this re-release.” A user stated, “First day first show,” and another exclaimed, “@itsrohitshetty sir thanku so much sir I want Theater experience.”

A comment read, “Double Dhamaka... We are seated for #Singham Re-release and #SinghamAgain on Diwali FDFS.” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

Advertisement

Coming to Singham Again, the movie stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar. The 4-minute, 58-second trailer of the film is filled with references to the Hindu epic Ramayana. Bajirao Singham assembles a force to save his wife Avni, who is kidnapped by a terrorist.

The trailer, packed with action, drama, and comedy, gives a glimpse into the entertainment that awaits the viewers. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the movie is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Rohit Shetty. Singham Again is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 1.

ALSO READ: Citadel: Honey Bunny: Trailer date announcement of Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's series ft. The Family Man's Srikant, JK is crossover we needed