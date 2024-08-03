Alia Bhatt was ‘just a mannequin in Student of The Year’, says Mahesh Bhatt; lauds her performances in Highway and Udta Punjab

Alia Bhatt has come a long way to become a celebrated National Award-winning actor who has several hit films to her credit. She made her acting debut as an adult, back in 2012, with Student Of The Year. While everyone loved her character Shanaya Singhania in Karan Johar’s teen film, her father Mahesh Bhatt thinks she was ‘just a mannequin’ in it.

While talking to India Today, the ace filmmaker, producer, and screenwriter spoke about his daughter’s performances in some of her movies. Lauding Alia Bhatt’s performance in films like Highway and Udta Punjab, Mahesh Bhatt stated that he was surprised how his girl, who was raised in the urban setup of Mumbai was able to ace the local accent and play a migrant worker with ease.

He told the publication, “I must say that I was devastated by Udta Punjab.” Bhatt added that he didn’t understand when this Juhu girl got the accent right of an Adivasi from Chhattisgarh. “It was amazing. I was astounded by that,” the Saaransh director stated. Further on, the Sadak 2 filmmaker also gave a pat on his daughter’s back for her “raw power” and ability to “get into such a vulnerable space, and bare her heart.”

However, he did scrutinize the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor’s performance in her debut movie. The director stated that her characters in the above-mentioned films were a departure from that girl who was “just a mannequin in Student of the Year.” Alia’s father also lauded her revolution and expressed how proud he was to see that in his child.

In the same interview, he also spoke about his granddaughter, Raha Kapoor. Mahesh admitted that his focus has now shifted from his daughter to Alia and Ranbir Kapoor’s child. He expressed that when he became a grandfather, he “woke up to what the entire world has been feeling since the dawn of time.”

Moreover, the veteran filmmaker also stated that he would want Raha to watch his movie, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin when she grows up. Explaining the reason behind it, Bhatt stated that it’s one of his most heartwarming films, featuring Pooja Bhatt and Aamir Khan. Adding that it resonates with the human heart, the senior celebrity stated that he would also recommend Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke which presents a different kind of love story.

