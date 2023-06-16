Adipurush Hindi Day 1 Box Office India: Prabhas led magnum opus secures excellent opening; Netts Rs 35 crores

Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh, and directed by Om Raut, took an excellent opening at the Hindi box office, collecting around Rs 33 - 35 crores nett on its first day. The film practically did more than anyone would have expected when the advance bookings first began. The spot bookings were great in smaller national chains, regional chains and single screens. The numbers from South India are still pouring in, with early estimates putting opening day in AP/TS over Rs. 40 crores GROSS. The overall all-India number is expected to be around Rs. 90 crores. If these estimated hold, this will represent fourth highest opening day ever for a film in India after Baahubali 2, RRR and KGF 2, ahead of Saaho.

Early Estimates Suggest That Adipurush Has Done Around Rs 115-120 Crores Gross Worldwide In All Languages

Adipurush grossed $900K in North America premieres on Thursday with first day including previews expected to be north of $3 million. The worldwide first day collections will be well over Rs. 100 crores, likely in vicinity of Rs. 115-120 crores.

Adipurush Is The Third Biggest Post Pandemic Opener For The Hindi Language

What Adipurush managed in Hindi has very little contribution from the five southern states where the film released in state-specific languages, making the Hindi numbers even more pleasing to look at. There have been a substantial amount of block-bookings that boosted the film's numbers on the first day and that shall continue to happen over the weekend but even if that is ignored, these really are very good numbers especially for a star from the south, in the Hindi belt. It is to be noted that the advances for day 2 are higher than the first day by a good 10 percent margin. The weekend projections in Hindi are well over Rs 100 crores nett. In the post-pandemic world, Adipurush is the third biggest opener in Hindi, only behind Pathaan and KGF: Chapter 2 and over Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva.

What do you think of Adipurush's opening in Hindi?

Where To Watch Adipurush

You can watch Adipurush at a theatre near you.

ALSO READ: Adipurush Review: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif starrer is an underwhelming adaptation scarred by poor screenplay