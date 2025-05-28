Alappuzha Gymkhana Final Box Office Worldwide: Naslen’s Super Hit movie wraps theatrical run at Rs 65 crore

Alappuzha Gymkhana, starring Naslen in the lead role and an ensemble cast, has exhausted its theatrical run. Released during the Vishu 2025 weekend, the sports-drama remained in cinemas for around 7 to 8 weeks despite facing new releases. It is now wrapping its glorious theatrical run on a positive note.

Alappuzha Gymkhana wraps global theatrical run at Rs 65 crore gross, emerges Super Hit

Backed by Plan B Motion Pictures, Alappuzha Gymkhana grossed around Rs 65 crore in its lifetime theatrical run at the worldwide box office. Of this, the movie scored over Rs 38.50 crore from the Kerala box office while Rs 5.70 crore came from the rest of India, including Telugu-dubbed earnings. The movie also found some audience in the international markets and added around USD 2.38 million to the tally, which is Rs 20.35 crore as per Indian currency.

The Naslen starrer emerged as a Superhit venture thanks to its superlative box office reception. The movie also emerged as a successful venture in the Telugu-dubbed version. For the uninitiated, Alappuzha Gymkhana is Naslen's second big success after the sensational blockbuster Premalu. The actor is now teaming up with Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films for a new project.

Alappuzha Gymkhana performed better than its rival releases, Bazooka and Maranamass. However, it was further dented by Thudarum's blockbuster run from its third weekend onwards. Though the movie slowed down after the third week, it continued to lure the audience on low levels and ran in cinemas for quite a long time.

Area-wise Box office collection of Alappuzha Gymkhana is as follows:

Particulars Gross Box Office Kerala Rs 38.50 crore Rest of India Rs 5.70 crore Overseas Rs 20.35 crore (USD 2.38 million) Worldwide Rs 64.35 crore

