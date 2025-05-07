Bazooka Final Box Office Worldwide: Mammootty’s game thriller closes theatrical run at just Rs 25.5 crore; a major FLOP

Bazooka, starring Mammootty in the lead role, along with Gautham Vasudeva Menon, failed to impress the audience with its concept and execution. Directed by Deenu Dennis, the game thriller met with an average word-of-mouth, which sealed its fate at the box office. The movie has now curtailed its box office journey and is expected to stream on OTT soon.

The Mammootty starrer grossed a total of Rs 25.50 crore in its entire run at the worldwide box office. Out of this, a major chunk of Rs 13.55 crore was raked in from the Kerala markets while the rest of India contributed around Rs 1.65 crore. The movie found some audience in the international territories and could gross around Rs 10.30 crore in its lifetime theatrical run.

Released during Vishu 2025, Bazooka had taken the biggest start among all the other releases in Kerala- Alappuzha Gymkhana, Maranamass, and Good Bad Ugly. However, the movie couldn't maintain the momentum and ended its box office journey on a dissappointing note. Its box office trends were so bad that a relatively smaller movie, Maranamass, performed better, and even showed the potential to surpass its total cume.

Overall, the Mammootty starrer turned out to be a major flop at the box office. It couldn't even surpass the final cume of his previous release, Dominic And The Ladies' Purse, which was itself a major box office dud. Fans will have to wait a little longer to enjoy the perfect comeback of Mammootty at the box office.

