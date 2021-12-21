Allu Arjun's Pushpa does a Baahubali on Monday; Extraordinary trend in North India

Pushpa held extremely well at the Indian box office on Monday. The film grossed over Rs. 20 crores, with four days running total now standing at Rs. 140 crore, and will be crossing Rs. 150 crores today. The Allu Arjun starrer is set to be Rs. 200 crore grosser in India, most likely by coming Friday. With the holiday period starting in the coming days, collections shall remain steady and are likely to cross Rs. 250 crore in India.

Following is the day-wise collection of Pushpa: The Rise till now:

Friday - Rs. 47 crore

Saturday - Rs. 34 crore

Sunday - Rs. 39 crore

Monday - Rs. 20 crore

Total - Rs. 140 crore

The film had an extraordinary trend in North India, with Monday collections being higher than Saturday. If any film manages to match its Friday numbers on Monday, it is said to be great trending and are generally the slow openers targeted at urban centres. It is extremely rare to see a masala film do that as the genre usually gives the opening in non-urban centres, and they tend to fall quicker. Here the collections not only matched Friday but exceeded Saturday as well. Non-holiday Monday being par Saturday has happened thrice in recent times, and co-incidentally all three are dubbed films from South India (also being the first part of supposed duology); Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), KGF Chapter 1 (2018) and now Pushpa: The Rise. The other two had collections slightly lower on Monday than Saturday with footfalls being higher, Pushpa managed to have a higher gross as well.

In the home territory, the collection held well, grossing Rs. 11.50 crore (Rs. 6.80 crore share) on Monday, taking the total to Rs. 82.50 crore (Rs. 56.90 crore share). The film is likely to be non-Baahubali biggest grosser in Nizam, while Andhra Pradesh continues to have strong occupancies, though box office numbers are sub-optimal. Kerala had spillover demand from the weekend in play on Monday from 50% capacity, collection going over Rs. 1 crore on day four.

