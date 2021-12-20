Box Office: Pushpa has an excellent opening weekend; Biggest of 2021 overtaking Spider Man

Allu Arjun starring Pushpa had an excellent opening weekend at Indian box office, grossing Rs. 120 crore Approx (Rs. 72 crore share). After recording the biggest opening day of 2021 on Friday, the film also went on to score the biggest weekend, overtaking Spider-man: No Way Home which grossed Rs. 95 crore and Rs. 130 crore in 3 and 4 days respectively.

Generally big Telugu films have huge opening days but collections come down a lot on following days. That happens because, generally these films have big collections coming from fan shows known as benefit shows and early morning shows outside the regular shows. This film, however, wasn’t allowed to play any of these shows in Andhra Pradesh, which meant that Saturday drops of the film were softer. On top of that, the film overperformed even the most rosiest expectations outside usual Telugu markets, which aren’t as front loaded, contributing to the holds. The daily collections of the film at Indian box office are as follow:

Friday - Rs. 47 crore

Saturday - Rs. 34.25 crore

Sunday - Rs. 38.50 crore

Total - Rs. 119.75 crore

The film scored the biggest weekend of all time in Nizam, grossing Rs. 35 crore plus (Rs. 23 crore), becoming the first film to go over Rs. 30 crore during the weekend in the territory. The biggest disappointment is the numbers in Coastal Andhra, which are roughly half of what they could have been with the sort of occupancies the film is recording. Generally, Coastal Andhra can be 50 per cent more than Nizam, in the present case it is 30 percent less. The situation in Andhra needs to be resolved soon, otherwise the trade woes will be even more when RRR releases next month.

Following is the territorial breakup of Pushpa on opening day, with shares in brackets.

Nizam - Rs. 35.25 crore (Rs. 23 crore)

Ceeded - Rs. 11 crore (Rs. 8.90 crore)

Andhra - Rs. 25 crore (Rs. 18.20 crore)

APTS - Rs. 71.25 crore (Rs. 50.10 crore)

Karnataka - Rs. 13.50 crore (Rs. 6.75 crore)

North India - Rs. 18.25 crore (Rs. 8 crore)

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 11.75 crore (Rs. 4.75 crore)

Kerala - Rs. 5 crore (Rs. 2.25 crore)

India - Rs. 119.75 crore (Rs. 71.85 crore)

The film had a strong weekend in North India, Tamil Nadu and Kerala for the dub versions. Allu Arjun has a sizable niche in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, it is the first time that it is exploited this well. The actor had a huge audience for his dub films on TV in Central and Eastern India, it was the first time it was visible theatrically. The exhibition sector of the region is over the moon with film’s collection and are looking forward to the future, potentially having a transformation of the entire sector if the regular inflow of dub films starts. There will be more on the latter in coming days.

