Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise crosses Rs 100 crore in Hindi; Will cross Ranveer Singh’s 83 in the weekdays

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa – The Rise continued its glorious run for its Hindi version for the seventh successive week. A Rs. 1 cr plus nett 7th Sunday ensured that the film crossed the magical Rs. 100 cr nett mark for its Hindi version, which looked impossible the day it released. It is just another instance where box office has surprised us and it is certainly not the last time we see something like this happen.

Pushpa – The Rise will cross Ranveer Singh starrer 83 in the weekdays, for its Hindi version, thus emerging the second highest Indian grosser of 2021 in the Hindi belt, just behind Sooryavanshi. It has already been adjudged the highest all India grosser. What’s important to note here is that Pushpa’s Hindi version didn’t release extensively in the southern states because it saw a release in the languages native to the state it was released in. Also, the average ticket prices for Pushpa: The Rise were, on an average, 40 percent less, which means if 83 sold 55 lakh tickets, Pushpa: The Rise sold around 75 lakh tickets, and this is just for the Hindi version. The digital premiere doesn't seem to have affected the film a lot as it continues to rake in good numbers. The film still has steam left in it and it is to be seen how much more it can add to the tally.

As things stand, Pushpa has already crossed Rs. 300 cr gross in India and Rs. 350 cr gross worldwide. The India nett stands at Rs. 275 cr and it may add another Rs. 10 cr in its lifetime to wind-up somewhere in the vicinity of Rs. 285 cr. It is the 5th highest South Indian grosser behind the 2 Baahubali films, 2.0 and Saaho. In terms of ticket receipts, it has sold more tickets than films like War, Kabir Singh, Padmaavat, Sanju and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Here is the break up of Pushpa’s Hindi collections:

Week 1 – Rs. 27,25,00,000

Week 2 – Rs. 20,00,00,000

Week 3 – Rs. 24,65,00,000

Week 4 – Rs. 12,40,00,000

Week 5 – Rs. 7,25,00,000

Week 6 – Rs. 6,25,00,000

Week 7 – Rs. 2,50,00,000 (Till Sunday)

Total: Rs. 1,00,30,00,000

What are your expectations from Pushpa: The Rule?

Written by Rishil Jogani

Also read: Pushpa: The Rise is bulldozing its way to the top and how