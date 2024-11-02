Amaran Day 3 Box Office: Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's war-drama records biggest single day of the run in Tamil Nadu; Faces capacity restrictions

Amaran directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi among others, registered its biggest single day collections on day 3 in Tamil Nadu as the film grossed Rs 17 crore. The 3 day total of the movie in the state is around Rs 48.50 crore and the extended weekend will be somewhere around Rs 64 crore. The war-actioner is facing severe capacity issues in the state because the rival distributor has blocked screens for their films which are not performing as well as the Sivakarthikeyan starrer.

Amaran Wrecks Havoc In The Home Market Of Tamil Nadu; Is The Most Preferred Movie In Andhra States

Amaran is doing exceptionally in core Tamil markets internationally, as well as neighbouring states. This Diwali is quite competitive with films from every industry doing pretty well for themselves. One of Amaran's biggest achievements is to give Telugu releases Lucky Baskhar and KA a run for their money in their own market. It infact was the market leader on the opening day, before coming back to normal levels on the next day.

Amaran Enters Rs 100 Crore Worldwide Club On Day 4

The war-drama will enter the coveted Rs 100 crore worldwide club on its fourth day. In its full run, the movie can fancy hitting Rs 200 crore. All it needs is to hold strong over the weekdays. Monday shall have overflows of the weekend in Tamil Nadu and it is from Tuesday where the actual trend of the film will be known.

The Day Wise Tamil Nadu Gross Collections Of Amaran Are As Under

Day Tamil Nadu Gross Collections 1 Rs 16 crore 2 Rs 15.50 crore 3 Rs 17 crore Total Rs 48.50 crore in 3 days in Tamil Nadu

Amaran In Theatres Now

What are your lifetime Tamil Nadu and worldwide box office predictions for Amaran?