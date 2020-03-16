Angrezi Medium Box Office Collection Day 3: Irrfan’s film mints over Rs 9 Crore on 1st weekend amidst COVID 19

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Angrezi Medium Box Office Collection Day 3: Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan starrer continues struggling at the box office owing to the limited screens where it is being shown due to Coronavirus scare. On the opening weekend, here’s how much Angrezi Medium minted.

Angrezi Medium Box Office Collection Day 3: Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan starrer released on Friday amidst the Coronavirus scare and theatre shutdown massively impacted its business. As per the latest update, Angrezi Medium suffered due to theatre shut down in several states and hence, over the first weekend, the business remained poor. After minting Rs 2.75 Crore on Saturday, Irrfan’s film went on to collect a similar figure on Sunday too and remained steady at the box office.

As per Box Office India, Angrezi Medium collected in the range of Rs 2.50-2.75 Crore on first Sunday. The overall opening weekend collections of Angrezi Medium is estimated at Rs Rs 9.10-9.35 crore nett and this is when several theatres are facing a shutdown. After an opening day collection of Rs 3.85 Crore nett, Irrfan and Radhika starrer faced a slowdown owing to the Coronavirus scare among the audience. On Saturday, the collections remained low for Angrezi Medium at Rs 2.75 Crore and hence, the same showed on Sunday as well owing to no screening in metros like Delhi and Mumbai

Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium was an anticipated release as it was Irrfan’s comeback film after Karwaan. It also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Kiku Sharda, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi and Ranvir Shorey. Due to the theatre shutdown in places like Maharashtra, Delhi and more, the film’s business was deeply impacted. Most of the future releases have been postponed till 31 March. Only films running in theatres that are open are Baaghi 3 and Angrezi Medium. It will be interesting to see how the film fares during the week with the possibility of lesser screens remaining.

Angrezi Medium Day wise collections:

Day 1- Friday: Rs 3.85 crore

Day 2- Saturday: Rs 2.75 crore

Day 3- Sunday: Rs 2.50-2.75 Crore

Total: Rs 9.10-9.35 crore nett

