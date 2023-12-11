Animal Overseas Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor led massive blockbuster closes in on Rs 200 crores after 10 days
Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna has crossed the Rs 700 crore gross worldwide mark as we speak.
-
Animal has almost grossed Rs 200 crores internationally in just 10 days
-
Animal's total worldwide gross stands at an astounding Rs 696 crores after 10 days
-
Animal now plays at a theatre near you
Animal amassed USD 5 million in its second weekend abroad, which took its overseas box office gross to USD 23.50 million. With that, the film has emerged as the highest grossing film overseas for Ranbir Kapoor, overtaking Sanju, which grossed USD 22 million in 2018. Animal is poised to gross over USD 30 million in full run. It will likely finish over Dangal’s USD 30.70 million in original release prior to release in East Asia.
Animal Is The Highest Grossing Ranbir Kapoor Film In India And Worldwide
Globally, the film is closing in on the Rs. 700 crore milestone, with a gross of Rs. 696 crore to date. It is also the highest grossing Ranbir Kapoor film in domestic and worldwide markets.
Australia And Canada Are The Best Performing Markets For Animal Outside India
The best performing market for the film are Australia and Canada. Both these markets are playing at record levels and should see new all time record gross for an Indian film beating Pathaan. The neighbouring United States and New Zealand have also fared strongly and will end around 70 percent of Pathaan. The underperformance to say so is the Middle East, which is typical for films other than Khan starrers.
The territorial breakdown for Animal overseas box office is as follows:
North America: USD 11,725,000
Middle East: USD 4,125,000 Approx
Australia: USD 2,815,000
New Zealand: USD 460,000
Nepal: USD 550,000 Approx
Rest of Asia: USD 725,000
United Kingdom: USD 2,075,000
Europe: USD 700,000
Rest of World: USD 325,000
Total: USD 23,500,000 / Rs. 196 crore
Watch the Animal Trailer
About Animal
A son (Ranbir Kapoor) undergoes a remarkable transformation as the bond with his father (Anil Kapoor) begins to fracture, and he becomes consumed by a quest for vengeance.
When And Where To Watch Animal
Animal can be watched at a theatre near you now. The tickets for the film can be booked at the box office or through movie ticket booking applications and websites.
ALSO READ: Animal Movie Review: It’s a Ranbir Kapoor showreel in this moment-based Sandeep Reddy Vanga drama
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal actor Triptii Dimri shares how her life changed after Animal; calls it ‘beautiful feeling’
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri opens up on 'Lick My Shoe' controversy; says THIS about her role in Animal Park
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri says Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor isn't ‘selfish’; recalls how he helped her on set
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Is Triptii Dimri part of Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next Spirit? Animal actress reacts