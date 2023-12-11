Animal Overseas Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor led massive blockbuster closes in on Rs 200 crores after 10 days

Animal amassed USD 5 million in its second weekend abroad, which took its overseas box office gross to USD 23.50 million. With that, the film has emerged as the highest grossing film overseas for Ranbir Kapoor, overtaking Sanju, which grossed USD 22 million in 2018. Animal is poised to gross over USD 30 million in full run. It will likely finish over Dangal’s USD 30.70 million in original release prior to release in East Asia.

Animal Is The Highest Grossing Ranbir Kapoor Film In India And Worldwide

Globally, the film is closing in on the Rs. 700 crore milestone, with a gross of Rs. 696 crore to date. It is also the highest grossing Ranbir Kapoor film in domestic and worldwide markets.

Australia And Canada Are The Best Performing Markets For Animal Outside India

The best performing market for the film are Australia and Canada. Both these markets are playing at record levels and should see new all time record gross for an Indian film beating Pathaan. The neighbouring United States and New Zealand have also fared strongly and will end around 70 percent of Pathaan. The underperformance to say so is the Middle East, which is typical for films other than Khan starrers.

The territorial breakdown for Animal overseas box office is as follows:

North America: USD 11,725,000

Middle East: USD 4,125,000 Approx

Australia: USD 2,815,000

New Zealand: USD 460,000

Nepal: USD 550,000 Approx

Rest of Asia: USD 725,000

United Kingdom: USD 2,075,000

Europe: USD 700,000

Rest of World: USD 325,000

Total: USD 23,500,000 / Rs. 196 crore

About Animal

A son (Ranbir Kapoor) undergoes a remarkable transformation as the bond with his father (Anil Kapoor) begins to fracture, and he becomes consumed by a quest for vengeance.

When And Where To Watch Animal

Animal can be watched at a theatre near you now. The tickets for the film can be booked at the box office or through movie ticket booking applications and websites.

