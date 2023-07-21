Barbie and Oppenheimer head for excellent opening day at the Indian box office based on advance bookings

The 21st July, 2023 weekend was never really expected to be a big weekend at the Indian box office, say a couple of months from now. Oppenheimer and Barbie were expected to do well in their domestic market but were never seen as commanding forces that would take the Indian market by storm. At the end of the two films' advance bookings in India, they have cumulatively sold around 3 lakh tickets for the opening day in the top 3 national chains alone.

Barbie And Oppenheimer Head For A Blistering Start In India And At The Global Box Office

While exact figures are not available from the national chains yet, it is expected that Oppenheimer will have sold over 2 lakh tickets and Barbie will have sold over 80 thousand tickets in top 3 national chains for the opening day. These numbers indicate that the combined opening of both films will edge past Rs 15 crores nett in the worst case scenario with the best case scenario being Rs 20 crores nett. It is to be also noted that most of these numbers are coming from metros and big cities since these two films don't appeal much to the smaller centers. While Oppenheimer leads Barbie in India, in practically every other country that both films release in, Barbie leads the Christopher Nolan directorial.

Watch the Barbie And Oppenheimer Trailer here:

About Barbie And Oppenheimer

Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.

Oppenheimer explores the life and personality of the American theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, best known for his contribution towards creating the atomic bomb.

Where And When To Watch Barbie And Oppenheimer

Both Barbie and Oppenheimer can be watched at a theatre near you from the 21st of July, 2023.

What are your box office expectations from Oppenheimer and Barbie in India?

ALSO READ: Advance Bookings India: Oppenheimer sells 1.68 lakh tickets in national chains while Barbie sells 64 thousand