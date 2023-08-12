Bhola Shankar box office collections: Chiranjeevi starrer has an unprecedented POOR opening day

Chiranjeevi starrer Bhola Shankar had a poor opening at the box office, collecting just Rs. 17.50 crores approx. Now poor needs to be read with the context of the Telugu film industry as the way business work here, big star films normally open to near full houses, while Bhola Shankar was playing at 50-60 per cent occupancies, which would be an excellent start in any other industry, but is poor for a Telugu big star film.

One would have to look decades back to find a Chiranjeevi film that opened poorly as nothing seems to be there in the 90s or 2000s or 2010s or even this decade. There were Acharya and Godfather last year, which had an underwhelming start but the opening was still pretty good. Godfather may look like one from low collections but it was the case of smaller than usual release and low ticket prices, but occupancies were as high as 90 per cent.

Coming to Bhola Shankar, the film was expected to be a downer pre-release itself, it is a puzzle why was it even made. The rights of the film were sold at around half of what a normal Chiranjeevi film would fetch and it will still end up with losses. The audience reception is expectedly bad and it will be lights out for the film within the first week.

The territorial breakdown for first day box office collections of Bhola Shankar is as follows:

Nizam: Rs. 6 crores (Rs. 3.40 crores share)

Ceeded: Rs. 2.30 crores (Rs. 1.75 crores share)

Andhra: Rs. 7.70 crores (Rs. 8 crores share)

AP/TS: Rs. 16 crores (Rs. 13.15 crores share)

Rest of India: Rs. 1.50 crores (Rs. 0.60 crore share)

Total: Rs. 17.50 crores (Rs. 13.75 crores share)

About Bhola Shankar Movie

Bhola Shankar is a Telugu action film directed by Meher Ramesh. The film is a remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam. It stars Chiranjeevi as the titular character with Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh and Sushanth.

