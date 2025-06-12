Box Office: Housefull 5 collects Rs 115 crore in first week; Akshay Kumar starrer sees a decent result

Housefull 5 directed by Tarun Mansukhani and starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa and a host of others, has finished one week at the India box office on a decent note. After starting reasonably well on first Friday, Housefull 5 saw sustained growth over the weekend. With an ok hold over the weekdays, the movie has managed to end week 1 collecting around Rs 115 crore.

The Day Wise Net India Box Office Collections Of Housefull 5 In Week 1 Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 22 crore 2 Rs 28.25 crore 3 Rs 29 crore 4 Rs 11 crore 5 Rs 9.90 crore 6 Rs 7.75 crore 7 Rs 7 crore Total Rs 114.90 crore

Housefull 5 will need to hold well on 2nd Friday and then see exponential growth over the weekend to be well on course to net Rs 175 crore. A Friday of Rs 6 crore is absolutely necessary to reach a position of safety where producers won't lose money on the movie. If the movie fails to manage Rs 6 crore on 2nd Friday, there is a chance that the movie winds up under Rs 170 crore.

Regardless, Housefull 5 is already Akshay Kumar's 2nd highest grossing post-pandemic movie as a lead hero, only behind Sooryavanshi. Sooryavanshi netted Rs 195.50 crore in its full run and was adjudged a hit given how well it did, despite the 50 percent occupancies. If not for that, the movie could have done even better.

Housefull 5, given the better conditions and almost similar budget, should have been doing better than Sooryavanshi but that doesn't look like happening. The biggest takeaway for the killer-comedy is its solid global weekend of around Rs 132 crore. After that, it hasn't quite performed as well as it was expected to.

After Housefull 5, Akshay Kumar has a host of interesting films up for release, starting with Jolly LLB 3. Welcome To The Jungle and Bhoot Bangla shall follow suit.

Will Housefull 5 show signs of strong recovery from 2nd Friday? We shall find that out in the days to follow.

