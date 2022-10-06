Godfather first day box office collections; Chiranjeevi starrer has a BUMPER opening BUT...

To put things in perspective, Godfather recorded 12.50 lakhs footfalls yesterday as compared to 13 lakhs of Acharya (Rs. 28.30 crores first day) and 16 lakhs of Sarkaru Vari Paata (Rs. 35 crores first day). Both of the latter two were released in nearly 1200 cinemas versus 700 of Godfather and increased ticket prices. The footfalls of Godfather were around 75 per cent of Sarkaru Vari Paata, while in terms of collections it was barely half.

Godfather had a bumper opening in Telugu states yesterday with an occupancy level of 85-90 per cent but went nowhere with the collections. The Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, starring Chiranjeevi grossed Rs. 17.50 crores approx across AP/TS on the first day. This number is well short of what we are used to seeing from the big star films in Telugu states but most of them had a wide release in 1200 cinemas and hiked ticket prices, which were missing here.

At the end of the day, it is the money that counts not footfalls, though footfalls does give a better sense of things. The film has lower costs involved than the usual Chiranjeevi standards but they are still big. The initial audience reception for the film is on the positive side, so that is one thing going in its way. The film will need to show some strong holds and reach around Rs. 65-70 crores in its five days weekend to have a chance at being a success. The second day does seem to be holding in that direction but it will need to keep it that way for the coming days.

Outside AP/TS, the film opened to a fair Rs. 1.80 crores in Karnataka. The Hindi dubbed version of the film opened to Rs. 2.10 crores (Rs. 1.75 crores Nett) while the Telugu version did Rs. 50 lakhs in North India.

The territorial breakdown for the first-day box office collections of Godfather in India is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 5 crores (Rs. 2.90 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 4 crores (Rs. 3.10 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 8.50 crores (Rs. 6.70 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 17.50 crores (Rs. 12.70 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 1.90 crores (Rs. 95 lakhs share)

North India - Rs. 2.60 crores (Rs. 1.10 crores share)

India - Rs. 22 crores (Rs. 14.75 crores share)

