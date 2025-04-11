Box Office: A Minecraft Movie sees notable midweek drop as Wednesday earnings dip to single digits

A Minecraft movie slowed down a bit on Wednesday after five stellar days in theaters. The fantasy adventure film, based on the 2011 Mojang Studios game, added USD 7.76 million to its domestic haul—a notable 39 percent dip from Tuesday—bringing its six-day total to USD 193.2 million. The drop marks the film’s first single-digit day since its explosive opening weekend, signaling a natural decline.

Yet, even with the midweek dip, Minecraft is far from losing momentum. The blockbuster is poised to surpass Captain America: Brave New World soon, officially becoming 2025’s highest-grossing film so far. Industry projections forecast it will cross the USD 200 million domestic mark before the weekend, making it the first title this year to do so.

As for the weekend, the film is expected to pick up again for a USD 65 to USD 85 million three-day run.

Directed by Jared Hess and starring Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and more, the film continues to benefit from strong word-of-mouth and a global fanbase. While its critical reception remains mixed—with experts praising the performances and its faithfulness to the source media but questioning the screenplay—its box office performance proves that brand loyalty can still lead to major wins.

The story follows four misfits who get transported to a pixelated alternate realm via a portal, where their survival depends on their crafting skills. They team up with a senior player to save the crumbling digital world while also looking for their way back home.

The journey to adapt Minecraft for the big screen was a long one. The idea was first floated in 2014 by game creator Markus Persson, and the project shifted through several writers and directors in subsequent years. Legendary Entertainment came on board in 2022, and the venture gained pace with filming taking place between early and mid-2024. Sony Imageworks and more handled VFX, and the score by Mark Mothersbaugh impressed fans.

Minecraft’s global gross so far is USD 334 million on a USD 150 million budget. Single-digit weekdays may mark the start of its post-peak phase, but its legacy as a major 2025 entry is already locked in.

