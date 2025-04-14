Box Office: Ahead of Kesari 2, analyzing collections of Akshay Kumar's 5 highest grossing patriotic movies

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his next patriotism-filled courtroom drama, Kesari Chapter 2. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and co-starring R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday, the film is set to hit theaters very soon, on 18 April 2025. Amid the film’s pre-release hype, let’s analyze the top 5 highest-grossing movies of Akshay Kumar’s career.

Advertisement

1. Mission Mangal

Mission Mangal, released in 2019, is currently the highest-grossing patriotic film of Akshay Kumar’s career. This multistarrer features Akshay Kumar as one of the leading forces behind the reel-life Mangalyaan project by the ISRO. Directed by the debutant Jagan Shakti, the film was a super hit at the box office and collected Rs 192.75 crore India net.

2. Kesari

Another big Akshay Kumar success from 2019 and the prequel to Kesari 2, Kesari, starring him along with Parineeti Chopra, was a box office hit. This Anurag Singh film was based on the Battle of Saraghari, where 21 Sikh soldiers fought bravely to defend their motherland from the opposing forces. It collected Rs 151.75 crore India net.

Watch the Kesari Chapter 2 trailer

3. Airlift

The Raja Krishna Menon directorial Airlift featured Akshay Kumar in the lead along with Nimrat Kaur. This thriller drama featured him as an Indian man in Kuwait and how he helps to evacuate other Indians during an emergency. It collected Rs 123.50 crore India net at the box office and ended up being a superhit.

Advertisement

4. Holiday - A Soldier is Never Off Duty

The memorable action thriller Holiday starred Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead, helmed by A.R. Murugadoss as the remake of his Tamil film Thuppakki. It featured him as a soldier, fighting against terrorists on his vacation days along with his peers. The film collected Rs 112.50 crore and became a superhit.

5. Sky Force

The final among the top 5, Sky Force, is also the latest release of Akshay Kumar. This war-drama featured him alongside debutant Veer Pahariya as Indian Air Force Officers alongside Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur as the female leads. The film collected Rs 109 crore India net becoming the 5th highest grossing patriotic movie of Akshay Kumar's career even though it was not a huge hit. was only an average grosser and collected Rs 102 crore India net.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Kesari 2 Advance Box Office: When are bookings for Akshay Kumar’s film expected to open?