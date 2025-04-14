Kesari 2 Advance Box Office: When are bookings for Akshay Kumar’s film expected to open?

Kesari 2 Advance Box Office: Akshay Kumar would be next seen as the lead in Kesari: Chapter 2, a courtroom drama based around the Jallianwala Bagh massacre during the rule of the British empire. It marks the directorial debut of Karan Singh Tyagi, also starring R. Madhavan as the antagonist and Ananya Panday as the protagonist. Produced under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film is set to release very soon on 18 April 2025.

Kesari 2 advance booking: When would it start?

As of today i.e. April 14, there are only 4 days left for the release of Kesari Chapter 2 and yet the advance booking has not yet started. As per our sources, Kesari 2 advance booking is set to begin on 15 April.

Currently, the film has less hype in the Indian market than expected probably due to its content with very less commercial appeal. While this courtroom drama doesn’t excite you with high octane action, stunts and chartbuster songs, it surely is filled with hard-hitting dialogues, drama and thrills.

Watch the Kesari Chapter 2 trailer

As per the current hype of the film, this Akshay Kumar starrer doesn’t look to be a huge grosser but can turn out to be one if it builds a positive reception among the audience after its release, lower than the opening of Akshay Kumar’s previous film Sky Force at Rs 13.5 crore.

The film is currently eyeing an opening day net of Rs 8.25 crore as the audience. In the first few days, the film would surely be driven by the presence of Akshay Kumar and the franchise factor coming from the 2019 film Kesari.

Earlier, it was expected to clash against Sanjay Dutt’s upcoming horror-comedy The Bhootnii which has officially been postponed now. Instead of Kesari 2, the film would now clash against Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 on 1 May, 2025.

On its opening, the Akshay Kumar film could possibly be affected by Sunny Deol’s action entertainer Jaat which released very recently on 10 April, only if it keeps a hold on to the box office till then. The long run fate for this court-room drama would further be driven by the word-of-mouth spread among the audience.

