Kesari Chapter 2 Opening Day Box Office Predictions: Can Akshay Kumar's historical drama perform better than Sky Force?

Akshay Kumar is all set to bring his second movie of the year, Kesari Chapter 2, which is scheduled to hit the screens on April 18, 2025. The upcoming movie stars Akshay in the lead role alongside Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan. Ahead of its release, let's analyse whether Kesari Chapter 2 can outperform Sky Force on its opening day.

Titled Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, it is one of the highly anticipated movies of 2025. The upcoming historical courtroom drama is set against the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Akshay Kumar plays the role of India's top barrister, C. Sankaran Nair, who locks horns with the British Empire to uncover the truth of the 1919 massacre.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 is expected to kickstart its journey with an opening of Rs 8 crore net in India. It will begin slower than Akshay Kumar's last release, Sky Force, which opened at Rs 13.75 crore net at the box office. With a lifetime net business of Rs 109 crore, the aerial actioner turned out to be a hit.

However, the opening day of Kesari Chapter 2 will be better than his 2024 comedy drama, Khel Khel Mein, which earned Rs 5 crore.

Kesari Chapter 2 is backed by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films. Meanwhile, Sky Force was jointly produced under the banners of Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

Karan Johar and his team have a big responsibility to shine at the box office. The makers have been busy generating hype for Akshay Kumar's headliner on social media.

The trailer of Kesari Chapter 2 has been well-received by audiences. It shows hard-hitting sequences of the intense courtroom battle packed with powerful dialogues and heartwrenching glimpses of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The trailer also features Ananya Panday's and R Madhavan's respective characters.

For the uninitiated, Kesari Chapter 2 is a spiritual sequel to Akshay Kumar's 2019 release, Kesari.

