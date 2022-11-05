Box Office: Janhvi Kapoor's Mili and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's Double XL open poorly on first day

It has been yet another dismal start at the box office for this week's releases. Apart from Phone Bhoot, that opened to poor numbers, Janhvi Kapoor's Mili and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's Double XL fared worse. Both these films were initially meant to be direct to digital releases but OTT platforms insist for a theatrical release first, for more leverage. Many films in the last few months have been forcefully released theatrically because of no other alternative.

Janhvi Kapoor led Mili opened to around Rs. 45 - 65 lakh while Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's Double XL collected Rs. 25 lakh, on day 1. These numbers suggest that less than 50 thousand people have gone to theatres to watch these films and that's alarming. The occupancies that these films recorded were less than 10 percent and that pretty much sums up the current scenario. Not just Katrina Kaif led Phone Bhoot, but also the Diwali releases and the Hindi dubbed version of Kannada film, Kantara, are faring better than these films.