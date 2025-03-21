Box Office: Amanda Seyfried says she wants Mean Girls quoted on her grave; Here's how the classic chick flick performed theatrically

Amanda Seyfried wants people to remember her for Mean Girls even in the afterlife. During a recent media interview, the actress, who was 17 when she played Karen Smith in the 2004 teen comedy—which also fits the chick flick genre—said the film was a forever moment for her and that she hoped people would quote it on her grave.

“People relate to it still, and it really—it connected us and it continues to. And I will always be excited to talk about it… I will, any day, honor that movie,” she added.

On that note, we thought, why not join Amanda in celebrating the film? And by this point, we hope our readers know our way of commending a cinematic piece is by revisiting its box office performance and its influence on pop culture. So let's start with the commercial aspect first.

Mean Girls, co-starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Tina Fey, Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, and more, grossed USD 104 million at the worldwide box office more than 20 years ago, out of which USD 72 million came from the domestic market and USD 32 million from international territories. While the figures might not look impressive at first glance, they aren’t bad when adjusted for inflation. Plus, the film was made on a minimal USD 18 million budget, making it a profitable venture for Broadway Video (production company) and Paramount.

Advertisement

Now, coming to its pop culture influence, in the interview we referenced above, the interviewer rightly informed Seyfried that every 14-year-old girl will walk up to her and quote Mean Girls like it came out only yesterday—and she will have to endure the pleasant torture for the rest of her life. He said the film is bigger today than it was 20 years ago, and we align with him completely.

For those unversed, the movie centered on Cady Heron (Lohan), who forges a friendship with the popular girls at her school, colloquially known as The Plastics. Everything, however, goes south when she develops feelings for the ex-boyfriend of one of her friends.

Mean Girls was so significant that it spawned a sequel with a new cast and a different storyline in 2011, as well as a Broadway iteration in 2018. A musical movie based on the stage version was released as recently as last year.

Advertisement

Are you a Mean Girls fan? Do let us know!