Mahabharat: Aamir Khan spills beans about his 'biggest ambition'; reveals magnum opus to have multiple directors

Aamir Khan moved on to producing films after acing the acting realm. In his illustrious career, he also tried his hand at direction. Now, Mr. Perfectionist is looking forward to telling the tale of the Mahabharat in his own way. In a recent interview, Khan stated that he is hoping to have multiple directors for his magnum opus.

Advertisement

During a recent interaction with The Hollywood Reporter India, Aamir Khan spoke about the future of the Indian film industry. He also shared the plans he has for his next production venture. The PK actor stated that one ambition that he has, which he is hoping to start this year, is working on the Mahabharat.

"That's one of my biggest ambitions," he stated, adding that just the writing process will take a few years. Aamir said that he will be joining the team as one of the producers. When asked if he will be acting in the film too, the Dangal actor stated, "We'll see who we should cast based on who's appropriate for which part."

When asked if he would be taking over the director's chair for the magnum opus, the actor stated that Mahabharat is one film that can't be told in one go. While it's early to say if he will helm the movie, she divulged that the story will be told across multiple films. Hence, for that, they will need multiple directors if they have to plan it within a certain timeline.

Advertisement

Speaking his mind, the Lagaan star further stated that if the films are made one after the other, it will take a very long time. Hence, they will be approaching it the way The Lord of the Rings was made and are looking to shoot all the parts together. "I think in that case you might need more than one director," quipped Aamir.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he is also bankrolling a couple of projects, including Sitaare Zameen Par. Pinkvilla recently reported that Khan is all set to bring the RS Prassana-directed film on the big screen on June 20, 2025.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Days after Shah Rukh Khan moves out of Mannat, Aamir Khan also gears up to vacate his Pali Hill house? Find out