Box Office: Bheemla Nayak drops heavily in Second week, Goes over 150 crores worldwide

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Dagubbati's face-off directed by Trivikram, Bheemla Nayak plummeted 87 per cent in its second week at the Indian box office, grossing just Rs. 14.50 crores approx, totalling Rs. 125 crores approx in its fourteen days run to date. The Pawan Kalyan starrer performed well on its first six days, but as the holiday period ended, the film dropped heavily on Thursday and then couldn’t really pick up in its second weekend. With the release of Radhe Shyam today, there will be a big decline in the showcasing, it won't be adding much its total from here and the business is almost at the closing.

The box office collections of Bheemla Nayak at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 110.50 crores

2nd Friday - Rs. 2.25 crores

2nd Saturday - Rs. 2.80 crores

2nd Sunday - Rs. 3.80 crores

2nd Monday - Rs. 1.75 crores

2nd Tuesday - Rs. 1.60 crores

2nd Wednesday - Rs. 1.20 crores

2nd Thursday - Rs.1.10 crores

Total - Rs. 125 crores

After the opening weekend, it felt like the film will easily pass Rs. 30 crores share in Nizam and Coastal Andhra, but at the end of two weeks, it is well short of the required number. There will be some adjustments done to the second week's share, mostly in Nizam but that may add Rs. 50 to 100 lakhs to the tally and that's about it. The overall share in Telugu states is Rs. 66 crores in two weeks against the price tag of Rs. 84 crores approx. The film is expected to release digitally on Aha at the end of the month

The territorial breakdown of Bheemla Nayak at the Indian box office is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 47.20 crores (Rs. 27 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 15.60 crores (Rs. 10.80 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 48.80 crore (Rs. 28.60 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 111.60 crores (Rs. 66.40 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 9.90 crores (Rs. 4.90 crores share)

North India - Rs. 2.10 crores (Rs. 90 lakhs share)

Tamil Nadu / Kerala - Rs. 1.40 crores (Rs. 50 lakh share)

India - Rs. 125 crores (Rs. 72.70 crores share)

The film has grossed another $3.55 million (Rs. 27 crores) approx overseas, for a worldwide total of Rs. 152 crores approx, earning Rs. 86 crores approx share.