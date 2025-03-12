Box Office: With Awarapan re-release coming soon; decoding if Emraan Hashmi-led cult film recover its budget in 2nd innings?

Emraan Hashmi fans have been missing his early 2000s era and wishing to relive actor's old movies in theaters. Emraan, who was last seen in Tiger 3, has been creating a buzz around his 2007 film, Awarapan. Amid the anticipation around its speculated re-release, let's decode if Awarapan can recover its budget in its second innings.

Revisiting Awarapan's Reception And Box Office Performance

Directed by Mohit Suri, Awarapan was originally released on June 29, 2007. Backed under the banner of Vishesh Films, it is regarded as Emraan Hashmi's one of the best works till date. Co-starring Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma, and Ashutosh Rana, the action crime movie is also cherished for its popular soundtrack, action sequences, gripping storyline, and hard-hitting dialogues.

Made on a budget of Rs 18 crore, Awarapan emerged as a disaster at the box office. Released in 375 screens, it earned Rs 75 lakh on the first day and Rs 3 crore on the opening weekend. The cult classic film netted Rs 7.75 crore in India during its original run.

Can Awarapan Recover Its Budget This Time?

Backed by huge popular demand, Awarapan is expected to make its theatrical comeback soon. On March 7, Emraan Hashmi teased his fans about his 2007 movie with a new video on social media. The video features the actor along with a white pigeon and a cage. It also has Awarapan's track, Toh Phir Aao. The makers are yet to announce the re-release of the 2007 movie.

Awarapan would require Rs 10.25 crore net in India to touch its budget figure this time. The performance of Emraan Hashmi's actioner will depend on whether it will be a solo re-release or has to fight a box office battle with new movies. If the Awarapan makers plan to bring back the 2007 film around Eid, it will be quite difficult for the 18-year-old movie to sustain due to the arrival of Salman Khan's Sikandar.

Going by the cult status, solid nostalgia, evergreen songs and Emraan Hashmi's massive fan-following, Awarapan should have a verdict-changing run in re-release.

