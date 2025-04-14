Box Office: Can Good Bad Ugly emerge as Ajith Kumar's highest worldwide grosser in 1st week itself?

Superstar Ajith Kumar has once again proven why he’s one of Tamil cinema’s most bankable stars. Known for picking trendsetting genres like action, thriller, and spy dramas, Ajith has consistently kept his fans entertained and the box office ringing irrespective of the critical acclaim around the movies. His latest offering, Good Bad Ugly, released on April 10th, is now setting new benchmarks in terms of collections and buzz.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Good Bad Ugly is a high-energy action-comedy that hit the ground running. In just four days, the film has reportedly grossed Rs 152 crore worldwide (tentative), making it one of the fastest earners in Ajith’s career.

To put this into perspective, here’s how the actor's highest-grossing career actually performed: Thunivu (2023), a heist thriller directed by H. Vinoth, opened to a decent start and collected around Rs 37.5 crore over its first weekend. While the story intrigued fans with its bank robbery twist, it created a record too. The movie ended up collecting Rs 192 crores gross in its full run at the Box Office and that's Ajith's star power for you.

Now, with Good Bad Ugly already crossing the Rs 152 crore mark in just four days, it seems poised to become Ajith’s biggest worldwide hit, potentially within its first week itself. With Monday being a partial holiday and Tamil Nadu most likely to observe a complete holiday on Ambedkar Jayanthi, the collections of Good Bad Ugly might shoot up to Rs 195 crore gross from the worldwide box office, as per early estimates. If the momentum continues through the coming days, Good Bad Ugly may well rewrite Ajith’s personal box office history, making the film the highest-grossing movie of his career.

With high-octane action, comic timing, and Ajith’s unbeatable screen presence, Good Bad Ugly is not just good; it's box office gold for the star hero.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

