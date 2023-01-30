Thunivu box office collections; Ajith Kumar starrer reaches 130 crores in India after 3rd Weekend

Ajith starrer Thunivu is almost at the near-end of its box office run closure, with the film collecting Rs. 4.50 crores approx in its third weekend at the Indian box office. That takes its total box office collections in India to Rs. 130 crores approx, it will probably be adding another Rs. 5 crores or so in it coming days, to close its run at Rs. 135 crores or so.

Tamil Nadu makes almost the entirety of the collections, with Rs. 4.30 crores weekend, which represents a 60 per cent drop from the second weekend. The total box office collections in Tamil Nadu stand at Rs. 108.50 crores approx. This makes it the second highest-grossing Ajith starrer in the state, behind his 2019 release Viswasam. The clash with Varisu has probably helped the film as it held an edge in terms of screenings during the holiday period which provided it with the advantage of counter-programming. After the holiday period ended, the film faced a decline in collections, though it avoided a crash.