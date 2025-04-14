Director Adhik Ravichandran reveals how Ajith Kumar reacted to success of Good Bad Ugly: 'Don't take..'

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly is enjoying a successful run in theaters despite stiff competition from films like Bazooka and others at the box office. On Sunday, the makers hosted a special event to celebrate the film’s success. During the celebrations, director Adhik Ravichandran addressed the crowd and shared details about his conversation with Ajith following the film’s positive reception.

Advertisement

Director Adhik Ravichandran shared that after the release of Good Bad Ugly, he spoke to the actor and told him that the film was a blockbuster. However, Ajith advised him not to let the success get to his head, not to take failure personally, and to focus on his next project by continuing to work hard.

In his words, "The film is a blockbuster now. Forget it. Don't take the victory to your head. Don't take failure to your home. Just leave it and work on your next."

Take a look at the video below:

Ajith Kumar is currently busy with the preparations for his upcoming international racing events. Not long ago, his racing team shared a video on X, offering fans a glimpse of his specially designed racing car. In the clip, Ajith was seen standing casually beside his white Porsche, which matched his team’s signature colors.

The car proudly displayed Ajith’s name next to the Indian flag on its door. When he opened it, the interior revealed a fully customized setup, complete with a racing wheel and precision-engineered tools tailored for motorsports. Toward the end of the video, Ajith was seen affectionately hugging the car.

Advertisement

Take a look at the video here:

Meanwhile, Good Bad Ugly is directed by Adhik Ravichandran, while the screenplay was collaboratively crafted by B Hari Krishna, SJ Arjun, Ravi Kandasamy, Harish Manikandan, and others. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar.

Featuring Ajith Kumar in the lead, it stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, and Sunil in key roles. The visuals are captured by cinematographer Abinandhan Ramanujam, and editing is handled by Vijay Velukutty. On the other hand, GV Prakash Kumar has composed the film’s music.

ALSO READ: Good Bad Ugly: Trisha Krishnan captures many moods of ‘Ramya’, shares BTS pictures from sets of Ajith Kumar starrer