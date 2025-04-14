Box Office: A Minecraft Movie crosses USD 550M globally; surpasses THESE video game adaptations

A Minecraft Movie continues to mine gold at the box office. The live-action adaptation of the iconic sandbox game has officially crossed the USD 550 million mark at the global box office, overtaking major video game hits like Warcraft (USD 439 million), Detective Pikachu (USD 450 million), and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (USD 491 million). Now ranked as the second-highest-grossing video game adaptation ever worldwide, A Minecraft Movie stands tall only behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The film pulled a solid USD 80 million worldwide during its second weekend, marking more than a 50 percent drop from its USD 163 million debut weekend business. The latest frame’s revenue brings its international total to USD 269.6 million and domestic haul to USD 281.9 million, pushing its cume to a whopping USD 551.5 million.

Directed by Jared Hess and starring Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Sebastian Hensen, A Minecraft Movie brings Mojang Studios’ pixelated world to life with a blend of comedy, action, and heartfelt adventure. The story follows four misfits who get pulled into the cubic universe, where their survival depends on their crafting skills. Teaming up with an expert crafter named Steve, the group embarks on a perilous journey through the crumbling realm to find their way back home.

A Minecraft Movie’s road to the screen wasn’t without challenges. Development for the entry began in 2014 and saw numerous directors and writers attached before landing its final team. Legendary Entertainment joined the project in 2022, with filming taking place in New Zealand between January and April 2024. Visual effects were handled by Sony Pictures Imageworks, Weta FX, and Digital Domain, with a score by Mark Mothersbaugh. Audiences are highly appreciating the latter two elements of the offering.

The film premiered at London’s Empire Leicester Square on March 30, inviting mixed reviews from critics who praised the ensemble’s performance and the title’s faithfulness to the source media but criticized the depth of the screenplay.

The mixed reviews don’t seem to faz fans.

With a production budget of USD 150 million, A Minecraft Movie is not only one of the most successful video game adaptations but also the highest-grossing film of the year, ahead of Disney and Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World, which has managed a little over USD 400 million globally after nine weekends.

