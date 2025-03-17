Box Office: SS Rajamouli and Prabhas' Baahubali The Beginning Re-releases on July 10; Will it recreate history?

The Indian box office witnessed an unprecedented revolution on July 10, 2015, when creative genius SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning took the country by storm. A film that was originally made in Telugu, B-town's ace producer Karan Johar played a key role in bringing a dubbed version to the Hindi hinterlands. This version shattered records, proving that language is no barrier when cinematic storytelling entertains the audience.

Baahubali Part 1 collected a whopping ₹580 crores gross from the global box office, thus opening new avenues for Telugu films across the globe. Now, as the film completes a glorious 10 years, speculations about its re-release have excited fans worldwide. Producer Shobu Yarlagadda stirred discussions on social media by responding to a fan on X, as he replied, "What do you all think? Should we rerelease the Baahubali movie this year?". Is he hinting at the re-release on its 10th anniversary year?

The Baahubali Phenomenon

Back in 2015, no one expected Baahubali: The Beginning to dominate the Hindi box office the way it did. With zero Bollywood stars, except for Tamannaah who hasn't done well at the Hindi silver screen so far, a dubbed release has grossed over ₹500 crore worldwide, setting new benchmarks.

From its adrenaline-rushing war sequences to the palace drama, from visually terrific songs to amazing romantic sequences, from Amarendra Baahubali to Bhallaladeva, every element clicked inside Baahubali 1. The film not only made Prabhas a pan-India superstar but also cemented SS Rajamouli as India’s biggest director.

Will the Re-Release Be a Game-Changer?

If Baahubali: The Beginning indeed gets a 10th-anniversary re-release, it could be a major summer blockbuster event. With the monsoon season and fewer big releases in July, this could be the perfect time to bring back the magic of Mahishmati on the big screen.

Re-releases have done wonders in recent times. In Bollywood, Sanam Teri Kasam’s re-release became a surprise hit in smaller towns. Even in the South, Pokiri, Khushi, and Okkadu’s re-releases saw packed theatres despite being decades old.

So, will Baahubali recreate history? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain – the legend of Baahubali never fades!