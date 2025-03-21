Box Office: Mohanlal's Empuraan eyes a record-breaking opening on Day 1
Empuraan storms box office, rewriting records! Mohanlal’s much-awaited sequel is setting new benchmarks with record-breaking advance bookings. March 27 will be a historic day for Malayalam cinema
If the Malayalam box office were a battlefield, L2: Empuraan is marching in like an unstoppable force. Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s much-awaited sequel to Lucifer isn’t just breaking records, it’s rewriting the rulebook. With just six days to go before its grand March 27 release, the film’s advance booking numbers are setting new industry benchmarks, and fans can’t contain their excitement.
The madness started on March 21 as the moment ticket sales for theatres opened. Within hours, Empuraan registered the highest hourly pre-sales ever recorded in Indian cinema, with 96.14K tickets sold per hour on BookMyShow. This early rush for tickets has already pushed advance bookings past ₹4 crore, and with six more days still to go the momentum is expected to skyrocket.
How Big Can Empuraan Get?
With a predicted Day 1 advance booking of more than ₹20 Crores, Trade analysts are expecting Empuraan to shatter the Day 1 record for Malayalam cinema. With Prithviraj behind the camera and Mohanlal leading from the front, the expectations are through the roof and some analysts are already predicting that Marakkar’s all-time record will be beaten effortlessly!
Not Just a Film: A 3-Hour Cinematic Monster!
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared Empuraan with a U/A certificate other day. Guess what, its 3-hour runtime makes it one of the longest Malayalam films ever. This isn’t just another commercial entertainer; it’s a full-scale cinematic experience with lots of thrills and highs. As per the talk, fans are gearing up to witness on the biggest thrill possible.
With the numbers surging and buzz at an all-time high, industry insiders believe this film will dominate not just in Kerala but across multiple territories, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and overseas markets.
As the days tick down, one thing is clear, this isn’t just a movie release. It’s a phenomenon in the making. March 27 will be a day Malayalam cinema won’t forget!
