Box Office: Can the Aamir Khan film festival become a big theatrical event in Indian theaters?

Aamir Khan needs no introduction! Considered a terrific actor and a bankable Superstar, Aamir has been in the industry for the past 30 years. Soon to celebrate his 60th birthday, Aamir Khan is known for his varied script choices and rich filmography.

To honor his work in redefining Indian cinema, PVR Cinemas announced a special film festival titled Cinema Ka Jaadugar. Set to run from March 14th to March 27th, the film festival will offer the re-releases of 22 popular and content-driven movies of Khan’s career.

Since the re-release trend has taken over the audience these days, the Aamir Khan film festival can turn into a big theatrical event this month. Fans are expected to flock to the cinemas to enjoy their favorite Aamir Khan movies and rejoice the big screen experience. In addition, there are not many new release options for the audience in the coming few weeks other than John Abraham's The Diplomat.

Advertisement

To name a few- Dangal, Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, 3 Idiots, Taare Zameen Par, Fanaa, Secret Superstar, PK, Dhoom 3, Talaash, Ghajini, Andaz Apna Apna and others will be screened in cinemas in this festival.

Though these movies will be released on limited screens in major cities, if they receive the much-needed traction on the ticket window, the release size can be increased with an immediate effect. It will be interesting to see if these movies can attract an audience and perform well at the box office.

Which one of the above-mentioned Aamir Khan movies will you watch during this incredible film festival? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.