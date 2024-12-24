8 Years Of Dangal- A Box Office Revisit: Analysing Aamir Khan's Rs 1900 crore plus global juggernaut

Dangal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and others, has completed 8 years of release. Here's taking you down the memory lane of how it performed at the box office.

Dangal stormed Rs 374 crore in India, emerging Hindi cinema's biggest grosser for 7 years

Released in 2016, Dangal was a massive hit at the box office. The sports drama opened with Rs 29 crore net on Day 1. Made on an estimated budget of Rs 132 crore, it minted Rs 192.50 crore net in its opening week. Further, the movie clocked a massive Rs 374.50 crore net (Rs 495 crore gross) in Hindi, becoming the highest-grossing movie from Bollywood for 7 straight years. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan later broke its record in 2023.

The Aamir Khan movie ended its theatrical run with an All Time Blockbuster verdict. The film also bagged critical acclaim other than the commercial success. It won praise for its storyline, performances, and women-empowering plot. The movie bagged several accolades, including the prestigious National Film Awards.

Dangal's worldwide lifetime collection is yet unbroken

Besides its superlative performance in India, the movie did a historic business in overseas markets, especially at the Chinese box office. It smashed around USD 215 million internationally, taking its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 1907 crore. With this magical figure, Dangal still holds the title of the highest-grossing Indian movie at the worldwide box office.

Neither Baahubali 2 nor KGF Chapter 2 were able to beat this record. Now, all eyes are on Pushpa 2, whether or not it will topple this historic benchmark.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

