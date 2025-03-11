Box Office: Can the Holi song Bam Bam Bhole amp up buzz for Salman Khan's big Eid release Sikandar?

Megastar Salman Khan's upcoming biggie Sikandar is set for a grand release on Eid 2025. The makers had recently released its first song, Zohra Zabeen. And now, another song from the movie, set against the backdrop of Holi, is all set to take the social media into frenzy mode. Here's discussing whether the new Holi song can amp up the required buzz for the movie.

The second song of Sikandar, titled Bam Bam Bhole, will be released tomorrow (March 11th) at 1:11 PM. Sung by Shaan, Dev Negi, and Antara Mitra, the Holi song will be a major highlight of the movie. Pritam is composing the music while Sameer Anjaan has written the lyrics.

Sikandar has a decent buzz as of now. The upcoming Holi song can definitely elevate the hype around its release if it has the much-needed ingredients to work for the masses. The vocals, beats, and music have to be on point to be the perfect Holi anthem this festive weekend.

After the much-awaited Holi song, all eyes will be on Sikandar's next asset, which is likely to be its action-packed trailer filled with massy dialogues. It will be Sikandar's biggest promotional asset and will surely take the buzz to a new level. The makers should immediately open the advance booking soon after the trailer drops in order to encash the hype.

If reports are to be believed, Sikandar is gearing up for the release on March 30, Sunday. However, an official confirmation on the same is still awaited. It will be interesting to see how the movie opens at the box office. Trade experts are betting on a huge start for the Salman Khan movie. If all goes well, the movie will surely open above Rs 50 crore this Eid.

Are you excited for Sikandar? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.